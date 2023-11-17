Do you remember that feeling when you drive up to a luxury Mediterranean resort in the evening? Ambient lighting illuminates the elegant structure and as you get out of the car you hear the sound of crickets in the background. In the hotel trade it is called ‘sense of arrival’, and some homes have it too.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy Of NVOGA Marbella Realty
Do you remember that feeling when you drive up to a luxury Mediterranean resort in the evening? Ambient lighting illuminates the elegant structure and as you get out of the car you hear the sound of crickets in the background. In the hotel trade it is called ‘sense of arrival’, and some homes have it too.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy Of NVOGA Marbella Realty
In a crowded market, Earth is an upscale residential community that stands out for the details which make its 28 cutting edge apartments and penthouses not only supremely stylish and comfortable, but also homes within a private five-star resort. This has been the trend in the upper segment for some time now, but getting it just right – between design, amenities and service – is another question, and one that takes both an eye for perfection and the experience that comes with it.
The standard elements that go into the making of an offering of this standing are of course a prime location that offers peace, tranquillity and security along with spectacular sea and country views and easy access to the lifestyle amenities of Marbella. After this come the ingredients from which the residential community itself is crafted, and these include tasteful, eye-catching architectural design and interior layouts that blend homeliness and comfort with functionality and easy maintenance.
A quality development further distinguishes itself through the choice of materials, finishes, the luxury brands used in appliances and the technical standards of construction, engineering and electronics. To this, these days, we also add a commitment to sustainable development both in the building and subsequent functioning of the community, whose greatly reduced consumption of water and energy also makes possible cost savings.
Finally, a five-star deluxe residential complex has to provide the comfort, style and privacy of a luxury villa combined with the on-site facilities and services of a luxurious resort hotel, complete with spa, heated indoor swimming pool, the changing rooms of a private members’ club, a professionally equipped gymnasium, and outdoor pools and terraces set within landscaped gardens that complement the private pool on your own solarium.
Wellbeing As A Way Of Life
Another element that the finest resort and lifestyle communities offer is a distinct sense of wellbeing. Whether the property is used as a fulltime residence or a vacation retreat, Earth incorporates leisure and wellbeing into the daily routine. Drawing inspiration from the earth and its many nurturing elements, this five-star development focuses on nature to create a healthy and invigorating living environment, increasingly one of the reasons why people choose Marbella.
The 28 three and four-bedroom residences are set within four beautifully styled blocks named Water, Stone, Wood and Sand. They are designed and positioned to provide optimal privacy while forming part of a living community. Needless to say, the orientation also makes the most of those sea and mountain views that form such an important part of life in Marbella, and the same is true of the open-plan interiors bathed in natural light and the views that accompany you from room to room.
“Earth has been created with the exact purpose of offering an elevated life experience,” says José Carlos Léon, founder and CEO of NVOGA Marbella Realty, the commercialising partner. “This is a development that goes beyond the mere building of high quality homes to take upon itself the responsibility for the more intangible elements that make up the quality of life. In essence, Earth offers quality of living, not just homes or even accompanying amenities. It is a complete lifestyle package of the highest level.”
Earth is the third project in the Marbella market by the international Abu Group. After the highly successful collaboration between the developers, Abu and NVOGA Marbella Realty as the sole agents with Abu 14, which resulted in 14 luxury properties being sold within a period of three months, they are now working together on Earth and Salvia. “Abu is an international developer of renown with an impressive portfolio of quality projects to its name in a variety of top locations worldwide,” says José Carlos.
“They are used to working with the best, and are therefore very selective of the partners they team up with, in this case T10 Team Architects, ALQUIMIA boutique constructors and ourselves.” It is a pairing of professionals aimed at delivering another level of properties within the Marbella area. “Construction has started, and the homes will be completed, fitted and delivered during the second quarter of 2025.”
Privacy On The Golden Mile
Given the description of this residential resort, you might be surprised to find that Earth is set not in a hillside country club but within a leisurely stroll of the iconic Marbella Club on the Golden Mile. The colour palette, furnishings, and detailing are in keeping with Marbella’s finest address, providing also a choice of premium materials such as noble marble, wood and stone varieties that are incorporated into the living rooms, bathrooms, and gorgeous kitchen and bar areas.
Such living spaces flow on to their outdoor equivalents, extending them to offer the dimensions and refinement of a villa melded with the convenience and serviced amenities of resort residences managed with the finesse of a top hotel. Quality pervades Earth, from the superb styling to functional details such as the double parking spaces and storage rooms set within attractive, well-appointed garages and accompanied by private electric car chargers.
This is a private resort surrounded by famous complexes such as the Puente Romano, with not only a spa, gymnasium and series of swimming pools and decks reminiscent of a premium resort, but also a communal club that is ideal for families, as are the extensive green zones in this car-free community created for pure quality of life. Earth is a private residential community that is also a personal estate surrounded by landscaped gardens.
Enter and you find yourself in a secluded domain, but step out and you’re on the doorstep of Marbella’s fine dining restaurants, boutiques, beach clubs, and other quality experiences. These are the kind of homes that do such a location justice, taking luxury to its new and further evolution as part of not just superbly appointed residences but also the setting for the ideal expression of lifestyle in the true sense of the word.
INFO
NVOGA Marbella Realty
Tel: (+34) 952 813 333.
info@nvoga.com
www.nvoga.com/new-developments-costa-de-sol/earth/