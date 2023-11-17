In a crowded market, Earth is an upscale residential community that stands out for the details which make its 28 cutting edge apartments and penthouses not only supremely stylish and comfortable, but also homes within a private five-star resort. This has been the trend in the upper segment for some time now, but getting it just right – between design, amenities and service – is another question, and one that takes both an eye for perfection and the experience that comes with it.

The standard elements that go into the making of an offering of this standing are of course a prime location that offers peace, tranquillity and security along with spectacular sea and country views and easy access to the lifestyle amenities of Marbella. After this come the ingredients from which the residential community itself is crafted, and these include tasteful, eye-catching architectural design and interior layouts that blend homeliness and comfort with functionality and easy maintenance.

A quality development further distinguishes itself through the choice of materials, finishes, the luxury brands used in appliances and the technical standards of construction, engineering and electronics. To this, these days, we also add a commitment to sustainable development both in the building and subsequent functioning of the community, whose greatly reduced consumption of water and energy also makes possible cost savings.

Finally, a five-star deluxe residential complex has to provide the comfort, style and privacy of a luxury villa combined with the on-site facilities and services of a luxurious resort hotel, complete with spa, heated indoor swimming pool, the changing rooms of a private members’ club, a professionally equipped gymnasium, and outdoor pools and terraces set within landscaped gardens that complement the private pool on your own solarium.