Being part of a gated villa community within a gated country club has obvious advantages, not least being able to enjoy the privacy of your own home combined with a world of lifestyle amenities on your doorstep.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy Of Bright & Real De La Quinta
Being part of a gated villa community within a gated country club has obvious advantages, not least being able to enjoy the privacy of your own home combined with a world of lifestyle amenities on your doorstep.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy Of Bright & Real De La Quinta
In this case the reference to lifestyle amenities means not only those offered by the greater Marbella area in general – as the country club Vista Lago finds itself within, is the nearest one to the town and its shoreline – but also to what is available within Real de La Quinta itself.
This expansive private residential resort is surrounded by 200 hectares of hill and valley scenery, bordering Nueva Andalucía on the one side and the protected national park of Sierra de las Nieves on the other. Not hindered by traffic lights along the way, you can be in Puerto Banús or Marbella town in less than ten minutes, but within this realm it is open country and sea views that dominate within an environment of tranquillity and nature. Conceived as a residential resort with a country club ambience and accompanying sports and leisure facilities, Real de La Quinta is being developed to a masterplan that carefully coordinates architectural design, modern infrastructure, and minimal environmental impact, and as a result it is the first project of its kind in Spain to be BREEAM certified.
Pass the gated entrance to the community from one of two access points and you will see luxurious apartments and villas dotted against the hillsides overlooking the country club’s focal point. In truth, for most of the residents here the main view will be of the sea, but ‘vista lago’ – views of the lake – compete with it for impact. This manmade lake occupies a broad valley, where it is flanked by greenery in the form of walking and cycling paths, and a six-hole golf course that complements the nearby courses of La Quinta, Los Naranjos, and Las Brisas. The northern section of the lake is deeper and situated further away from the main hub of amenities, making it suitable for water sport activities, while the main lagoon provides the backdrop for an extensive leisure area with an elegant lakeside restaurant and terrace at its heart.
A Residential Resort
Measuring 400 metres at its longest point and covering a total area of 36,000m2, the lake is the focal point of the El Lago Club that is designed as the social and leisure hub for residents and their guests. It will also feature a manmade beach with an enclosed swimming area, and in the further section non-motorised sports such as windsurfing, paddle boarding, kayak, water bikes, and rowing boats. All of this is skirted by walking and cycling paths that meander between nature and the greenery of the six-hole golf course designed by Manuel Piñero, which also features a golf academy and a short and a long game practice area. The course lends itself to a variety of combinations that also make it possible to play a full round of 18 holes here.
The complex also includes an equestrian centre, a tennis and paddle club, a luxurious restaurant and member’s club, a small commercial area with shops, a kid’s club with children’s play park (including a climbing area), and the five-star Angsana Real de La Quinta boutique and wellness hotel that is part of the acclaimed Banyan Tree group. The health and wellness centre will be operated by Le Max Club and features a 420m2 spa with Jacuzzi, heated pool, hammam, sauna, sensation showers, as well as sports facilities and beauty treatments. In all, Real de La Quinta will be the largest leisure complex on the Costa del Sol that forms part of a private residential country club.
Country Club Living
The 18 design-led villas of Vista Lago Residences overlook, and form part of, this country club environment, yet they comprise a select private portion of it, with its own gated entry, security, and management that is designed to ensure the villas find themselves within a beautifully kept setting. The developer works with the buyers to add personal touches and upgrades as desired, and these can include further amenities such as private gymnasiums, spas, home cinemas, bodegas, workspaces, and entertainment areas. “With Marbella and the coastal area within a ten-minute range, the country club amenities on your doorstep, and almost 100,000 hectares of protected nature extending inland from your home, Vista Lago offers a unique blend of elements that amount to style, comfort, and above all quality of life,” says Michael Rodziewicz, CEO of BRIGHT.
“It is this combination of factors within a residential resort environment with all manner of amenities that has seen prices in this area double since the first owners bought – and property values are the most honest indication of just how desirable a home and its lifestyle are.”