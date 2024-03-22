In this case the reference to lifestyle amenities means not only those offered by the greater Marbella area in general – as the country club Vista Lago finds itself within, is the nearest one to the town and its shoreline – but also to what is available within Real de La Quinta itself.

This expansive private residential resort is surrounded by 200 hectares of hill and valley scenery, bordering Nueva Andalucía on the one side and the protected national park of Sierra de las Nieves on the other. Not hindered by traffic lights along the way, you can be in Puerto Banús or Marbella town in less than ten minutes, but within this realm it is open country and sea views that dominate within an environment of tranquillity and nature. Conceived as a residential resort with a country club ambience and accompanying sports and leisure facilities, Real de La Quinta is being developed to a masterplan that carefully coordinates architectural design, modern infrastructure, and minimal environmental impact, and as a result it is the first project of its kind in Spain to be BREEAM certified.

Pass the gated entrance to the community from one of two access points and you will see luxurious apartments and villas dotted against the hillsides overlooking the country club’s focal point. In truth, for most of the residents here the main view will be of the sea, but ‘vista lago’ – views of the lake – compete with it for impact. This manmade lake occupies a broad valley, where it is flanked by greenery in the form of walking and cycling paths, and a six-hole golf course that complements the nearby courses of La Quinta, Los Naranjos, and Las Brisas. The northern section of the lake is deeper and situated further away from the main hub of amenities, making it suitable for water sport activities, while the main lagoon provides the backdrop for an extensive leisure area with an elegant lakeside restaurant and terrace at its heart.