Living on the edge of a golf course, close to beaches and nature, is a cherished privilege of the Costa del Sol, and one of the things that draws so many people to these shores. Of course, not every urbanisation does this with the same finesse as not all tick the boxes in terms of convenience of location, the beauty of their natural surroundings, and other factors such as security, privacy, facilities and conveniences on your doorstep.

For this reason, those residential developments that can offer all of the above stand out and Soleia Living is among them. The clue here is in the word ‘living’, as the 69 luxury modern townhouse villas that make up this resort community have been designed with lifestyle and quality of life in mind, with a team determined to bring out the best in a green setting within the 18-hole parkland of the El Chaparral golf course.

Their architectural styling is a reimagining of traditional Mediterranean design but with the tastes, comforts and technology, as well as the open-plan distribution of a modern age incorporated into it, and the result is a wonderful blend of tradition and modernity surrounded by the greenery of fairways and pine forests. From its gently elevated position, Soleia Living El Chaparral overlooks this undulating landscape as well as open hill country and, of course, the nearby sea.