Soleia is a way of life set within the beautiful green parkland of El Chaparral, surrounded by views of an 18-hole golf course, mountain scenery and the Mediterranean Sea.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy of Tuscany Realty Group
Living on the edge of a golf course, close to beaches and nature, is a cherished privilege of the Costa del Sol, and one of the things that draws so many people to these shores. Of course, not every urbanisation does this with the same finesse as not all tick the boxes in terms of convenience of location, the beauty of their natural surroundings, and other factors such as security, privacy, facilities and conveniences on your doorstep.
For this reason, those residential developments that can offer all of the above stand out and Soleia Living is among them. The clue here is in the word ‘living’, as the 69 luxury modern townhouse villas that make up this resort community have been designed with lifestyle and quality of life in mind, with a team determined to bring out the best in a green setting within the 18-hole parkland of the El Chaparral golf course.
Their architectural styling is a reimagining of traditional Mediterranean design but with the tastes, comforts and technology, as well as the open-plan distribution of a modern age incorporated into it, and the result is a wonderful blend of tradition and modernity surrounded by the greenery of fairways and pine forests. From its gently elevated position, Soleia Living El Chaparral overlooks this undulating landscape as well as open hill country and, of course, the nearby sea.
Privacy By The Sea
Soleia is a private domain of peace and security on the edge of the EL Chaparral Golf Club, which means that its attractive restaurant, panoramic terrace and other social amenities are on the doorstep, with the coves and beaches of this part of the coastline just a few minutes away.
The same is true of La Cala de Mijas, a lively village full of eateries and cafés that retain their original Andalusian charm. The setting is in many ways ideal, close also to the extensive La Cala Golf Resort with its choice of courses, Fuengirola, Mijas pueblo, and of course Marbella and Málaga, both about 20 minutes away. In spite of having every amenity of the Costa del Sol within a half-hour range, this is a very private and tranquil living environment in the embrace of nature – accompanied by the kind of sea, mountain and golf views that this region is also famous for.
The smart design of the townhouses facilitates a seamless flow between the interior living spaces and the terraces, which become an outdoor extension of the home. They in turn flow on to private gardens and swimming pools from which to enjoy the stunning views and the calming setting, while the open-plan interior layout adds to the sense of space within the lounge, dining room and attractive designer kitchen with quality appliances.
Upstairs, the three and four-bedroom villas continue the sense of space and appealing distribution that is the product of intelligent design borne out of a great deal of experience. As the commercialising agent partnering with the developer, Tuscany Realty has contributed to this process, which also ensures that the positioning and landscaping of Soleia Living makes the most of spectacular views and connects with the nature that envelopes it.
Designed For Enjoyment
Quality of life is clearly central to the concept of Soleia Living El Chaparral, and this begins with its location within a landscaped estate and its proximity to La Cala de Mijas at a point close to the most important resort towns of the Costa del Sol. External amenities are complemented by the appeal of the homes themselves, which merge attractive design with quality materials, top brands, and the energy savings that come from an environment-friendly approach to development.
Quite apart from what the surroundings and the neighbouring golf course offer, this residential complex focuses on quality of life because of the on-site lifestyle amenities it offers. Soleia Outdoor features large swimming pools and sundeck areas with stunning views. Soleia Social is the setting for socialising in a refined setting with a landscaped barbecue area and leisure and reading zones, while Soleia Interior features a spa, gym and co-working space.
It is the concept of resort living within an environment that suits both vacationers and fulltime residents who enjoy the idea of a private domain at the very heart of the Costa del Sol. These modern lifestyle facilities also include the SoleiApp, through which homeowners can socialise, make reservations, and organise a whole range of property management and concierge services – making Soleia Living El Chaparral a 21st century residential resort where you design the lifestyle you’ve always wanted.
