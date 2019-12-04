Ferrari Dino 246 GT 50 Years

Launched at the Turin Motor Show 50 years ago in November 1969 as the successor to the hugely successful 206 GT, the Dino 246 GT featured a larger, more powerful V6 and a wheelbase some 60mm longer. Aside from this, the 246 kept true to the formula that had helped Ferrari win true commercial success with the 206. What really set the 246 apart, however, was its 2.4-litre V6 that generated an impressive 192bhp – not bad to say it only weighed 1,080 kilograms. The new motor gave all the punch that 206 owners had been yearning, yet left no compromises on the beautiful silhouette that would go on to make the 246 GT one of the most stunning and iconic cars of the 1970s. Today’s market has been very kind to the Dino, with cars of this hailed generation regularly selling for upwards of €400.000.