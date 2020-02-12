Trains Before Planes

If 2019 was the year of flygskam – the Swedish concept of ‘flight shame’ – the 2020s will see a new Age of the Train. A whopping 48 per cent of us (according to booking.com) plan to take a trip by the iron road this year and entitle ourselves to some tagskryt (train brag), another hip hashtag courtesy of Sweden’s climate change movement that confers bragging rights to a lower carbon footprint.

According to Interrail, ‘the train is the most climate-friendly and energy-efficient means of transport besides your bicycle’. Even a diesel journey produces up to 84 per cent less carbon than an equivalent flight. A trip from London to Madrid emits 0.043 metric tonnes of CO2 per passenger but nearly triple that (0.118 mt) by plane.

Aviation’s two per cent contribution to global CO2 emissions is forecast to triple by 2050 in worst case scenarios. But our growing environmental ‘wokeness’ could reverse that trend and campaigns like Flight Free 2020, which aims to get 100,000 people swearing off flying this year, are making jet set membership distinctly uncool.

One in five travellers reduced their flights last year out of concern for the climate, according to a survey of 6,000 people in the US, Germany, France and Britain. What the press calls the ‘Greta Thunberg Effect’ has airlines so worried that BA and Air France are stumping up for offsets on all their domestic flights this year while Easyjet is the first major airline to operate net-zero carbon flights on all its routes.

Electric planes are also on the way – Easyjet has promised to deliver a short haul e-flight by the end of the 2020s. In the meantime, the relatively eco-friendly train is roaring back into vogue.