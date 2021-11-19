What have COPs Achieved in the Past?

To gain a better understanding of how important UN Climate Change Conferences are, you only need to look back to COP21, which took place in Paris in 2015. For the first time in history, all countries agreed to work together to fight global warming by limiting the global average temperature to well below 2ºC above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to keep it to 1.5ºC. Governments also agreed that global emissions needed to peak as soon as possible and committed to rapid reductions thereafter, relying on science and technology to strike the right balance between emissions and removals in the second half of the current century. Sadly, the commitments agreed to in 2015 did not achieve their intended target and the window to do so is closing. This year’s summit will hopefully see countries making stronger commitments to align closer to their original aims.

What are the Aims of COP26?

The upcoming conference has the following declared objectives:

To secure global net-zero by 2050 and keep the 1.5ºC aim within reach.

This goal will involve accelerating the phase-out of coal, curtailing deforestation, accelerating the switch to electric vehicles, and encouraging investment in renewable energies.

To make necessary adaptations to protect communities and habitats.

Countries affected by climate change must work to protect and restore affected ecosystems and build resilient infrastructure, agricultural systems, and warning systems to stop the loss of homes, jobs, and lives.

To ensure that developed countries fulfil their promise of raising at least $100 billion in climate finance by a fixed date.

To finalise the detailed controls that will make the Paris Agreement operational and accelerate change via the collaboration of businesses, governments, and everyday people.

What’s in Half a Degree?

If you wondered what difference half a degree could make, consider that the Planet’s future and countless lives and livelihoods depend on it. The COP26 organisers explain that: “At 2ºC of global warming, there would be widespread and severe impacts on people and nature. A third of the world’s population would be regularly exposed to severe heat, leading to health problems and more heat-related deaths.” Almost the totality of the world’s warm-water coral reefs would die, the Arctic sea ice would melt completely at least one summer every decade, and wildlife and local communities would sustain untold losses. At 1.5ºC, the impact would still be serious but there would be a significantly lower chance of food and water shortages, economic devastation, and extinction of species. The health threats posed by heat (including disease, malnutrition, and pollution) would also be considerably less.

Who Will Be There?

Over 190 world leaders will be taking a seat at COP26. There, they will meet tens of thousands of government officials, entrepreneurs, negotiators, and citizens while attending 12 days of talks and discussions.

Environmental Disasters are the World’s Biggest Risks

The World Economic Forum recently published a survey indicating that the top five risks (as stated by some of the world’s most influential companies and people) faced by the world are all environmental. These risks are:

Extreme weather events (which could affect infrastructure and property and endanger human lives).

The failure to adapt to climate change by governments and businesses.

Human-caused environmental damage such as oil spills and radioactive communication.

The loss of biodiversity and ecosystems (which in turn will make communities and businesses more vulnerable).

Natural disasters (including volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, tsunamis, and geomagnetic storms).