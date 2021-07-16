And how will prices develop?

“If things continue as now there may be pressure for them to grow too much, and this wouldn’t be good for the market in the longer term,” says Smadar (Engel & Völkers). “Another important thing to keep in mind is the fact that the strongest demand is and for some time has been for newly built properties in Marbella, not for existing re-sales, with the exception of redeveloped/highly renovated properties. This means that re-sale properties cannot track the prices of new homes, and that owners have to price their properties sensibly in order to find buyers. Such pricing should always take into account the cost, effort and time that goes into renovation.”

Are most still buying holiday homes?

“The majority of our clients continue to be second-home buyers,” says Anssi Kiviranta (Strand Properties), “but the proportion of people looking to relocate permanently and base themselves in Marbella is greater than ever and continues to grow. As part of this trend, the average age has also continued to drop further and many of our clients are now young families in their forties who are not retired but clearly working independently and remotely. They feel the Costa del Sol is an excellent, safe base with a clear focus on quality of life, an expanding offer of co-working centres and good connections with the rest of the world. The growing focus on fulltime living in Marbella is also having its effect on property design, resulting in larger interior spaces, the importance of features such as storage, workspaces, sizable bedroom suites and also the demand for manageable but spacious gardens.”

How do you see the market evolving in the near future?

“We foresee continued and in some cases accelerated growth for the remainder of this year and next – the so-called recovery period – but this of course supposes there will be no more lockdowns and travel restrictions will continue to ease as we begin to leave the Covid experience behind us,” says Stacy (Solvilla). Thereafter the market will find a new equilibrium, but we expect it to be at a healthy level of sales.”

What will be the final impact of Covid for the Costa del Sol real estate market?

“Firstly, a release of pent-up and lifestyle-driven demand,” says Michael (Altavista), “but in the long term it will further emphasise the quality of life this region offers and have pushed the property sector into the future with regard to modern technologies and methods of work. Beyond this, I believe we will return to many of the factors that dominated the market before Covid, and of course some things – such as quality of location, property and service – will never change.”