Amazing Biodiversity

The tropical exuberance of animal life is utterly enchanting. From the fishy, to the furry and the feathered. I felt immersed in the natural wonder of the many birds and animals. The cheek of the capuchin monkeys did little to reflect the fashion of monks their name suggests and howler monkeys kept delivering their plangent sounds up in the trees.

Huge three-feet long iguanas tried to blend in with the sand on the beach while also hissing at those passing by a little too close. Exotic birds and butterflies filled the skies and brown fireflies flitted: both the ‘candelilla’ variety with its light gleaming on and off and the ‘carbunca’ with its light always on.

I looked through the index of the definitive book on Costa Rican birds to find exquisite and exotic names like bananaquit, yellow-breasted chat, chuck-will’s-widow, dickcissel, marbled godwit, Nicaraguan grackle, yellow-faced grassquit, Bonaparte’s gull, semiplumbeous hawk, red-legged honeycreeper, killdeer, red knot, scaly-throated leaftosser, limpkin and lanceolated monklet. Not to mention of course, the national icon, the resplendent quetzal that feasts on aguacate, a wild avocado.

Some useful coloured guide cards opened my eyes to exotic names like the misfit leaf frog, the bullet ant, the trumpetfish, the beaubrummel (a fish) and the Jesus Christ lizard, so-called as it walks on water.

As for the people, Costa Rica is one of the longest running democracies in Latin America and is hearteningly safe and peaceful. It has had no wars for over a hundred years, and there is no standing army. And possessed with this openhearted spirit, some locals are amazed to see guns when they go abroad.

They’re known as ‘ticos’ after their habit of using diminutives in their lingo and I sensed their open humility that doubtless comes with belonging to this wondrous kingdom of animals. When the conquistadors came in the 16th century in the vain search of gold in Costa Rica (the ‘rich coast’), they found only azure waters and blanched beaches. Brave early farmers went at their task alone, abandoned by their former visitors. They tamed the land, hacked forests, planted coffee and bred cattle. They settled and in their solitude created a tiny model for living, a miniature democracy with no pecking order, no extremes of wealth and poverty, each assisting their neighbour in order to subsist. And thus this unique Costa Rican mentality was forged and the country now ranks as one of the happiest places on the planet.

Several countries have an all-purpose word to cover our basic daily forms of interaction. In Hawaii there’s ‘aloha’, in Fiji there’s ‘bula’ and in Costa Rica there’s ‘pura vida’. Literally translating as ‘pure life’ it spans the entire spectrum of greeting and parting, incorporating: ‘no worries’, ‘enjoy life’, ‘take it easy’, ‘good luck’ and ‘have a good day’. I couldn’t get enough of this delightful country. I have to go back. Whenever but soon. Pura vida!