Gated Community

Santa Clara Homes is situated in rolling countryside overlooking the golf course of the same name, mountain scenery, and of course the Mediterranean Sea. The gated community finds itself just east of Marbella in a natural setting whose peaceful frontline golf ambience belies the fact that it’s just five minutes to the centre of town or La Cañada shopping centre, and a little more to Puerto Banús and the Golf Valley of Nueva Andalucía. However, with half a dozen golf courses within a short radius and one on your doorstep, this part of Marbella East is a Golf Valley in its own right.

The location is also close to hiking routes, shopping, dining and of course the best beaches on the Costa del Sol, where lofty dunes and sandy stretches are dotted with popular seafood restaurants, funky ‘chiringuito’ bars and trendy beach clubs in a variety of styles. There are also luxurious spa hotels, sports clubs and a host of other amenities nearby, as well as the ones on your doorstep.

In many ways, the creators of Santa Clara Homes have come up with the ideal blend of villa and penthouse. They have worked hard to bring together the best of both, and the result is a gated community with many of the characteristics of an exclusive apartment complex, yet the homes are spacious private three and four-bedroom villa-style properties. Gated security also ensures a minimum of circulating traffic within the community, including a resort lifestyle complete with on-site amenities that one doesn’t tend to find in villa developments.