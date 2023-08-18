Situated in a privileged country club environment at the point where Marbella East begins, Santa Clara Homes may just have come up with the ideal blend of the villa and penthouse apartment, making this one of the most exciting new developments in the Marbella area.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy Of Neinor Homes
Situated in a privileged country club environment at the point where Marbella East begins, Santa Clara Homes may just have come up with the ideal blend of the villa and penthouse apartment, making this one of the most exciting new developments in the Marbella area.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy Of Neinor Homes
For most people, a villa represents the pinnacle of the property market. It offers space, privacy, luxury and also a certain cachet, but comes with the work and costs involved in maintaining your own garden, swimming pool, and the many details that homeowners are familiar with. On the other hand, a luxurious apartment can often almost match the opulence of a villa yet in a slightly more compact form that comes complete with large terraces, private gardens and pools. It may lack some of the amenities of a villa or have to share them within the context of an exclusive community, but it has the advantage of added security, easier maintenance, and being able to lock up and go as you please.
Santa Clara Homes shows that it is possible to find a perfect balance between these two property types by creating a gated community of modern penthouses and garden apartments that merge the best of independent living with the security, maintenance and modern convenience of an apartment. These contemporary homes are, in fact, a perfect blend of land and sky.
Gated Community
Santa Clara Homes is situated in rolling countryside overlooking the golf course of the same name, mountain scenery, and of course the Mediterranean Sea. The gated community finds itself just east of Marbella in a natural setting whose peaceful frontline golf ambience belies the fact that it’s just five minutes to the centre of town or La Cañada shopping centre, and a little more to Puerto Banús and the Golf Valley of Nueva Andalucía. However, with half a dozen golf courses within a short radius and one on your doorstep, this part of Marbella East is a Golf Valley in its own right.
The location is also close to hiking routes, shopping, dining and of course the best beaches on the Costa del Sol, where lofty dunes and sandy stretches are dotted with popular seafood restaurants, funky ‘chiringuito’ bars and trendy beach clubs in a variety of styles. There are also luxurious spa hotels, sports clubs and a host of other amenities nearby, as well as the ones on your doorstep.
In many ways, the creators of Santa Clara Homes have come up with the ideal blend of villa and penthouse. They have worked hard to bring together the best of both, and the result is a gated community with many of the characteristics of an exclusive apartment complex, yet the homes are spacious private three and four-bedroom villa-style properties. Gated security also ensures a minimum of circulating traffic within the community, including a resort lifestyle complete with on-site amenities that one doesn’t tend to find in villa developments.
These include beautifully landscaped communal garden areas and several swimming pools, relaxation areas, as well as an indoor pool, spa and professionally equipped gymnasium. The properties also have their own terraces and gardens, as well as private swimming pools. offering homeowners the choice of individual or communal amenities. What’s more, the communal areas are maintained as in an apartment complex and the provision of such amenities makes it possible for the private gardens to be more compact and easier to maintain than would be the case in an isolated villa. Buyers have the choice between garden or penthouse-style homes, the latter with large rooftop terraces.
The spacious interiors are marked by natural light and views, where modern kitchens fit seamlessly into the décor of the living and dining room area, which again flows out onto large terraces. Underfloor heating and air conditioning offer climate control throughout the living spaces and large bedroom suites, all of which are marked by modern design, technology and quality materials. The views across the Santa Clara Golf Course are to the south, east and south-east, adding sea and mountain vistas to the greenery that sprawls before you.
Santa Clara Homes offer a high-quality build and attention to detail, a top location, and such modern details as pre-installation for electric vehicles, not to mention a great deal of freedom to personalise your own property.