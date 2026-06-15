Courchevel - A French Alps Legend

Accommodation

Courchevel’s accommodation options are equally impressive. The choice is vast, from 5-star hotels to luxury private chalets, everyone can find the perfect home for their winter vacation. We stayed in the remarkable 5-star hotel, La Sivolière, which perfectly reflects the Courchevel atmosphere: a combination of luxury and homely warmth. Interiors are designed in a modern Alpine style—wooden panels, stone features, and warm lighting create a cosy ambiance. Every room is thoughtfully arranged with soft textures, spacious bathrooms, and large windows with Alpine views.

Special attention is given to families and even pets, with dedicated services. The hotel restaurant serves French cuisine using local ingredients, and the terrace offers breathtaking mountain views.

The hotel is ski-in/ski-out and has its own ski room, where you can rent or buy ski equipment and even clothing. The service is impeccable – your boots are heated and carefully put on your feet, your skis are ready for you on the slopes. Just put them on and enjoy your day!

By day, the resort belongs to skiers; by evening, it transforms into a theatre of après-ski. Après-ski in Courchevel is more than a tradition – it’s an experience. Guests mix with skiers from around the world, sharing stories of the day’s adventures, sipping a drink, enjoying the music, and dancing the evening away.

There are many excellent restaurants with terraces right on the slopes where you can stop for lunch between runs or finish your ski day with a glamorous après-ski party with a DJ and Champagne. One of the most popular spots is Bagatelle, offering gourmet food, breathtaking views from the terrace, music, and dancing – all to make the end of your day special.

Restaurants provide a variety of cuisines, from traditional Alpine to Asian. Don’t miss one of the most famous restaurants Le 1947, the only one in Courchevel with 3 Michelin stars. With only 5 tables, It is located in Hotel Cheval Blanc and operated by French chef Yannick Alléno, who currently holds a total of 16 Michelin Stars. For classic Alpine flavours, try the fondue or tartiflette at Chalet de Pierre, another iconic restaurant right on the slopes.