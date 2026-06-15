Courchevel - A French Alps Legend

Who hasn’t heard of the renowned Courchevel? Everyone has. But why is this resort so popular, so unique, and so attractive to visitors from around the world? Let’s take a closer look at what makes Courchevel truly special.
Words Anna Anken, Photography Olga Mayskaya & @Courcheveltourism
Who hasn’t heard of the renowned Courchevel? Everyone has. But why is this resort so popular, so unique, and so attractive to visitors from around the world? Let’s take a closer look at what makes Courchevel truly special.
Words Anna Anken, Photography Olga Mayskaya & @Courcheveltourism
Courchevel Is Beyond The Obvious
When you go deeper, you notice its luxury is subtle – superficial at first glance, but profound when experienced. In the 1940s, the French government decided to develop winter tourism in the Savoie Alps and to create a modern, next-generation ski resort. From the very beginning, it was built with elegance and functionality.
Architects and urban planners worked together to design villages at different altitudes, each with direct access to the slopes. This is how the ski-in/ski-out concept was born — a system which allows guests to step out of their hotels and onto the slopes. It was a revolutionary idea at the time, changing the way people experienced mountain holidays.
A Playground: Les Trois Vallées
Courchevel is part of Les Trois Vallées, the legendary ski region in the French Alps. It is known as the largest interconnected ski area in the world. More than 600 kilometers of perfectly linked slopes form one immense playground for winter sports lovers.
What makes Les Trois Vallées truly special is the freedom it offers. Skiers and snowboarders can move seamlessly between Courchevel, Méribel, Val Thorens, and Les Menuires without ever taking off their skis. One lift leads to another valley, one run opens the door to a completely new landscape.
The region suits everyone. Beginners enjoy wide, gentle blue runs, while experienced skiers find steep black slopes, off-piste areas, and long technical descents. Snow quality is excellent throughout the season thanks to high altitudes and advanced snowmaking systems.
Les Trois Vallées is not only about skiing. Each resort has its own atmosphere. Courchevel with its refined luxury, Méribel with Alpine charm, Val Thorens modern and high-altitude, Les Menuires relaxed and family-friendly. Together, they create a region where every day feels different, yet perfectly connected.
Beyond Skiing: The Lifestyle Of Courchevel
From the very beginning, Courchevel was conceived not just as a sports resort but as a lifestyle destination. Even if you don’t ski, you won’t be bored here. Imagine a slow dog-sled ride through the snowy forest: you hear the soft crunch of snow under your sled, the whispers of the trees, and the gentle fall of snowflakes. Such moments create unforgettable feelings. And what about snowshoe walks through quiet, snow-covered forest, where every step crunches under your boots, the air is crisp, and the stillness of the conifers makes time feel suspended? Or ice skating on open-air rinks, where the light reflects on the snow and the mountains frame every glide? These experiences make you feel completely immersed in winter magic.
Sledding requires proper lighting, and if you think it’s only for kids, you’re wrong. Take a ride down the 3-kilometer Luge Moriond track, and you’ll understand the thrill.
For adrenaline lovers, paragliding, heli-skiing, and snowmobiling are available not only during the day but also after sunset.
One of the most breathtaking experiences is a helicopter flight over the Three Valleys. From the air, the landscape transforms into a winter wonderland. Peaks and valleys stretch endlessly, the sunlight glinting on pristine snow, conveying an absolute sense of freedom!
After a sporty day, you can enjoy the wellness centre, Aquamotion, the largest mountain aqua centre in Europe. You can indulge in spa treatments, massages, and hydrotherapy baths to recharge in a fairytale-like setting. Or explore the Guerlain Winter Beehive, a wellness refuge unlike any other at Hotel Cheval Blanc, and enjoy a massage with a view of the slopes.
Accommodation
Courchevel’s accommodation options are equally impressive. The choice is vast, from 5-star hotels to luxury private chalets, everyone can find the perfect home for their winter vacation. We stayed in the remarkable 5-star hotel, La Sivolière, which perfectly reflects the Courchevel atmosphere: a combination of luxury and homely warmth. Interiors are designed in a modern Alpine style—wooden panels, stone features, and warm lighting create a cosy ambiance. Every room is thoughtfully arranged with soft textures, spacious bathrooms, and large windows with Alpine views.
Special attention is given to families and even pets, with dedicated services. The hotel restaurant serves French cuisine using local ingredients, and the terrace offers breathtaking mountain views.
The hotel is ski-in/ski-out and has its own ski room, where you can rent or buy ski equipment and even clothing. The service is impeccable – your boots are heated and carefully put on your feet, your skis are ready for you on the slopes. Just put them on and enjoy your day!
By day, the resort belongs to skiers; by evening, it transforms into a theatre of après-ski. Après-ski in Courchevel is more than a tradition – it’s an experience. Guests mix with skiers from around the world, sharing stories of the day’s adventures, sipping a drink, enjoying the music, and dancing the evening away.
There are many excellent restaurants with terraces right on the slopes where you can stop for lunch between runs or finish your ski day with a glamorous après-ski party with a DJ and Champagne. One of the most popular spots is Bagatelle, offering gourmet food, breathtaking views from the terrace, music, and dancing – all to make the end of your day special.
Restaurants provide a variety of cuisines, from traditional Alpine to Asian. Don’t miss one of the most famous restaurants Le 1947, the only one in Courchevel with 3 Michelin stars. With only 5 tables, It is located in Hotel Cheval Blanc and operated by French chef Yannick Alléno, who currently holds a total of 16 Michelin Stars. For classic Alpine flavours, try the fondue or tartiflette at Chalet de Pierre, another iconic restaurant right on the slopes.
Shopping And Fashion
Courchevel is not only about mountains, skiing, and nature. The main streets are lined with boutiques from the most famous fashion houses like Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Prada, Dior, and more. The choice of ski and winter clothing is impressive – from pure technical gear to designer pieces.
Festival, Culture, And Events
The resort also has a rich cultural life with music festivals, live concerts, and DJ performances, creating a lively atmosphere both on the slopes and in the village throughout the winter sesason.
Culinary events play an important role as well. Michelin-starred chefs, wine tastings, and gastronomic weeks attract food lovers from around the world. Art exhibitions, pop-up galleries, and cultural installations add another layer to the resort’s identity, turning the venue into a place where sport, culture, and lifestyle meet naturally.
Courchevel is a destination where every detail matters: perfect slopes, luxury accommodation for every taste, gourmet meals, and high-standard services.