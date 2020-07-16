“We founded this boutique agency because we wanted to share our passion for travel and bring back a sense of adventure and authenticity,” says Cristina de Leyva. Intensive travel stemmed from a childhood pouring over maps. And now they desire to share the best places and moments with others. “In an age of mass-market packages and resorts, we create personal itineraries that are made to measure” What’s more, the destinations are more unique and unspoiled by large-scale tourism, and that makes all the difference.”

An Increasingly Diversified Market

As experts in specialist travel as well as people who have grown up on the Coast, Cristina and Pepequin know the market well. They also have a clear idea of where it is going says Pepequin. “For some time now, the industry has been diversifying into increasingly specialist sectors. The days when tourism in this region was about hotels, apart-hotels and summer ‘bucket and spade’ holidays are gone. Family beach holidays are perhaps still the largest individual segment of the market. However, they’re now one of many sub-sectors. These include cultural, gastronomic, adventure, nature, convention, sports, and health tourism.”

The Costa del Sol is a popular place to come and relax and/or enjoy a lively summer scene. However, the appeal soon stretches beyond our coastline to also include cultural gems. Málaga, Granada, Córdoba, Seville, Jerez de la Frontera and Cádiz. Also natural beauty spots such as the Serranía de Ronda, the lakes of Álora and Fuente de Piedra. The Doñana nature reserve and the Sierra Nevada are also very special.

“Factor in this kind of tourism and we begin to move away from the classic market of resort hotels and summer rental accommodation.” It opens up a whole new segment of the market that has been further bolstered by the recent Covid-19 crisis.