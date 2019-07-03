Samoa was a disappointment, because we went to Pago Pago at American Samoa rather than Apia at the Republic of Samoa, which was just bad luck as Crystal has also visited Apia. It was near Apia that Scottish writer Robert Louis Stevenson built a home and ran the only household in the South Pacific were the staff wore tartan pareos. The friendly islanders loved Stevenson, calling him Teller of Tales, and when he died buried him like a chief on the top of a mountain.

Fiji was also underwhelming, because we went to the port of Lautoka rather than the capital Suva. But there was a lot more to come, and at Paihia, on the top of New Zealand, we jumped ship, rented a car and drove down the North Island to Mangawhai for lunch with friends at this easygoing beach resort. That evening found us near Auckland at the home of other friends, and the next day we dropped off the car in Auckland and boarded the ship.

Sydney is always a pleasure but increasingly busy with cruise ships. The itinerary said just one night here, so we got off and checked into a favourite hotel, the Pullman Grand Quay, where the balcony of our one-bedroom suite was a panoramic viewing platform overlooking the harbour and bridge, the latter brilliantly lit up for Chinese New Year.

We spent six nights in Sydney, a highlight being a visit to the state library where I had a private viewing of Tasman’s own map of Australia, at least the parts he found. Otherwise, we just enjoyed being there, taking the ferry to Manly, dining at Mr Wong’s and sitting on that fabulous balcony watching the little ferries come and go. On moving day, we checked with the port agent at Adelaide that the Serenity was indeed there, and then took an Uber to the airport for the short flight to the south coast city.

Serenity’s comfortable size made for a painless transit of the south coast, after which we stopped in Busselton. I had found a classic Rolls-Royce for charter and we rode in style to a Margaret River winery for lunch.

After that it was Perth, six sea days to Mauritius, then Mozambique to Durban in South Africa, when once again we waved goodbye and flew to Cape Town giving us another three nights in this superb city. Serenity duly arrived and we had six nights there in total, enjoying the waterfront, Clarke’s bookshop on Long Street, and the wineries of Stellenbosch.

Namibia was good value, while St Helena was way beyond expectation. Napoleon, kept captive there by the British after the Battle of Waterloo in 1815, probably missed Paris, but you can’t win them all. St Helena has beautiful, dramatic scenery, friendly people and a good pub. It also has a new airport offering challenging landings. Cabo Verde and La Palma were also enjoyable, the latter sporting a barbershop where a decent trim was $5, but Dakar was a dud. By now we were almost home, and after an evening having tapas in Málaga and a day gripping our wallets in Barcelona, we made it to Monaco.

The verdict – if you want to be spoiled rotten with a variety of restaurants including Nobu, and be pampered by the best service afloat, Serenity will float your boat. The lectures were very good, and some of the entertainment quite outstanding. And it was well worth doing. Magellan had the right idea, but timing is everything.

WORDS DAVID WISHART PHOTOGRAPHY GENEVIEVE BALTHAZARD, CRYSTAL CRUISES AND SHUTTERSTOCK