Heading to Cinco Jotas: The Heart of Jamón de Jabugo

The name Cinco Jotas is synonymous with the finest quality, acorn-fed, 100 per cent Ibérico ham – considered a national treasure in Spain. Cinco Jotas, founded in the year 1879, invites those wishing to learn more about the different stages involved in making traditional Jabugo ham, to visit its installations. Begin your journey in the old, natural drying facilities (the heart of Cinco Jotas’ cellars), where various elements are united in the natural processing of hams – including the careful treatment of each ham leg. In days of old, ham legs were hung in this space for over six months prior to the tradition known as the ‘descent of the ham’ (bajada de jamón). On this occasion, a party was held to share the fruits of the makers’ painstaking labour and dedication with the village of Jabugo.

You can then head to the cellar called ‘Los Fundadores’ (The Founders) – a curing cellar in which thousands of ham legs hang for three years to achieve the perfect point of curation within natural temperatures and humidity levels.

Next, get ready to engage your competitive side, taking part in a fun interactive game in which you will be called upon to answer questions about the information your guide has just given you. Finally, enjoy a ham tasting session led by a maestro cortador (expert ham cutter) and, if you wish, head to the meadow (pasture), where you can see the pigs grazing on the bounties of the land. Within these scenic landscapes, it is easy to glean the importance of the montanera (the season during which acorns fall from the tree to nourish the pigs).

There are two tours to opt for. The Essence of Cinco Jotas tour lasts one hour and includes a guided visit to the cellars and a ham tasting paired with wine. The second, The Cinco Jotas Experience, lasts for four hours and includes the full experience (including the meadow visit).

There is no better way to end your day than with a little shopping. Cinco Jotas’ artisans (all of which boast over 25 years’ experience) will accompany you to the curing cellar shop to select the perfect ham.

Guided visits are available in various languages, but make sure to book beforehand.

www.cincojotas.es