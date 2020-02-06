D-Wine is the sum of various components, of course, one of which is the fantastic design and ambience. As you enter the restaurant, a charming lounge area to the right invites you to enjoy a pre-meal drink or a wine tasting session. Taking centre stage is the wine shop, boasting a truly impressive vertical selection of wines you can enjoy at the restaurant or purchase as a gift. The shop has current favourites as well as very special bottles such as Vega Sicilia Unico (from 1960 onwards), Clos Erasmus (from 1989), as well as a host of new- and old-world wines.

D-Wine has cutting-edge Enomatic wine dispensing machines which allow you to personalise your wine experience. Just purchase a card and swipe it on the machines to order one or more of a choice of 24 wines by the glass. This is a great way to discover exclusive vintages before deciding to order an entire bottle to accompany your meal, or simply to expand your palate and get to know different wines to those you usually order.