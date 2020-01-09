Muñoz is relentless and he describes his typical day as waking up early, moving from one restaurant to another and of course, dreaming up (and experimenting with) new ways to delight his customers. He suffers from extreme perfectionism and openly admits that his wife – presenter Cristina Pedroche – often reminds him that he has everything in life he needs to be happy. Yet for the true visionary, trying to outdo yourself is a process that never stops. Dabiz admits that at one point, the anxiety of having to be successful spurred on anxiety. “I used to relieve it by eating and I eventually weighed 95 kilos. I didn’t know how to manage the pressure of success. I woke up one day and everyone was talking about me, it was a molotov cocktail,” he told El Mundo, adding, “I felt that everything I was doing was awful. They gave me one Michelin star… two… three… one prize after another but I always felt I didn’t deserve it. I was incapable of understanding that what I was doing was actually very good.”

The Chef says that he knows and accepts that it is part of his nature to remain eternally unsatisfied and the most he can do is try. Today, he is able to judge his creations with greater self-compassion. Being married to the love of his life helps. Dabiz tells the press that ultimately, Cristina is ‘number one’ in his life; the constant, unconditional presence that he does not have to work to deserve. He often speaks of their mutual love for travel and food, of his luck at having found someone who shares these two main passions. She also, one suspects, encourages him to do more than cook.

Recently, she attended the emotion-packed finish by Muñoz of the Valencia Marathon. He broke down as he reached the finish line, to cries of “You’re a f***ing champion, husband!” For someone so hardworking and obsessed with his craft, sport, balance, and travel, are wonderful reminders indeed that everyone – even someone with this level of genius – is human. We are more than our abilities, our work, and inevitably – our failures and successes.

WORDS MARISA CUTILLAS PHOTOGRAPHY CITY FOODSTERS