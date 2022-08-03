Ideal Conditions

The water is kept at a pleasant 30ºC, so divers don’t need to wear thick wetsuits. It is completely filtered every six hours to ensure cleanliness, and there is a fully-staffed, 12-person hyperbaric facility for emergencies. All divers are monitored for safety on large screens. Oxygen, automatic external defibrillators (AED) and first aid equipment are all on site. Staff is trained in CPR, oxygen administration, and AED use. No animals are present in the pool, since Deep Dive Dubai wishes to protect and preserve marine life.

Inspired By The Uae’S Pearl–Diving Heritage

The outside of the Deep Dive Dubai building is almost as impressive as the pool it houses. Shaped like an oyster shell, it pays homage to the UAE’s rich pearl-diving tradition. Pearls once played a key role in the economy of the UAE and were responsible for a large percentage of its international trade.

On Dry Land

If you aren’t up for a dive yourself, but you’d like to witness your family and friends enjoying themselves, simply watch them through the many large windows and screens that surround the facility. You can also enjoy a meal at the restaurant or do a little shopping at the dive and gift shops.

Deep Dive Dubai opens from Wednesday to Sunday, 12pm to 8pm. Book your experience before booking your flight, to ensure you aren’t disappointed.