Of the numerous hobbies enjoyed by human beings, diving is arguably the closest one can get to Heaven. Immersed in the cool blue of the water, watching fish and sea creatures of all colours, characteristics, and even facial expressions swim by, it is difficult not to feel the beauty of life, or be profoundly touched by the beauty of nature. If you want to teach your children why global warming is worth fighting against, why plastics need to become a thing of the past, or why marine sciences are so fascinating, get them off their computers and take them diving.
Words: Marisa Cutillas, Photography: Deep Dive Dubai
Diving Into A Post-Apocalyptic City
Deep Dive Dubai invites divers to discover a sunken, post-apocalyptic city that is divided into different levels:
- From 0 to 25 metres, you will find a cityscape with shopfronts, street lights, ATMs, benches and a large tree with roots stretching to 25 metres.
- From 28 to 38 metres, you will enter a full apartment, enjoying a circular 62-metre ‘donut swim’ around a bedroom, kitchen, music room, art room, dining room, and living room.
- From 38 to 40 metres, a garage that is viewable via a circular 62-metre swim features cars, motorbikes, arcade games, pinball machines, a pool table, a full-size Star Wars storm trooper, a full-size Lego man, and other toys. A shaft with a staircase and cars on the wall connects this space to the apartment above.
- From 40 to 60 metres, there is a deep shaft with brick walls and graffiti art.
The pool has 56 cameras in total, as well as a sound system that can be used to create underwater soundscapes. It is also home to 154 mood, ambient, and way-finding lights. A large, central pool light illuminates the surface above. Some 27 speakers positioned throughout the construction allow music or messages to be relayed to divers throughout the underwater environment.
Who is Deep Dive Dubai For?
Deep Dive Dubai is for anyone and everyone (kids included), as there are a number of experiences on offer, with prices starting at around €459. Prices vary depending on whether you opt for basic, premium, or platinum packages. The more expensive packages include services such as Instagram-style edited videos, guaranteed one:one instructor-to-student sessions, and more. The experiences are:
- Discover (for first-time divers). If you’ve never dived before, this is the ideal experience for you, as it will enable you to dive up to 12 metres using scuba diving equipment. The experience begins with a short briefing on the basics of scuba diving and an introduction to the equipment. After practising techniques in shallow water, you will then begin your exploration of the pool. The minimum age for this experience is 10.
- Dive. An experience for certified divers only. You can explore the numerous sections of the underwater city up to the depths permitted by your certification. Open water divers can swim to 20 metres, advanced divers to 30 metres, while trimix-technical divers up to 60 metres. Professional dive guides show divers around to make sure they obtain the most out of their experience.
- Develop. This experience is aimed at honing your diving skills and taking you to new depths. You can complete various types of training and complete a PADI open water diver and other courses.
Ideal Conditions
The water is kept at a pleasant 30ºC, so divers don’t need to wear thick wetsuits. It is completely filtered every six hours to ensure cleanliness, and there is a fully-staffed, 12-person hyperbaric facility for emergencies. All divers are monitored for safety on large screens. Oxygen, automatic external defibrillators (AED) and first aid equipment are all on site. Staff is trained in CPR, oxygen administration, and AED use. No animals are present in the pool, since Deep Dive Dubai wishes to protect and preserve marine life.
Inspired By The Uae’S Pearl–Diving Heritage
The outside of the Deep Dive Dubai building is almost as impressive as the pool it houses. Shaped like an oyster shell, it pays homage to the UAE’s rich pearl-diving tradition. Pearls once played a key role in the economy of the UAE and were responsible for a large percentage of its international trade.
On Dry Land
If you aren’t up for a dive yourself, but you’d like to witness your family and friends enjoying themselves, simply watch them through the many large windows and screens that surround the facility. You can also enjoy a meal at the restaurant or do a little shopping at the dive and gift shops.
Deep Dive Dubai opens from Wednesday to Sunday, 12pm to 8pm. Book your experience before booking your flight, to ensure you aren’t disappointed.