Darjeeling Attractions

Darjeeling has its share of tourist landmarks like the Natural History Museum, The Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park, the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, the Shrubbery Park, Observatory Hill, Darjeeling-Rangeet Valley Passenger Ropeway, Lloyd’s Botanical Garden, Tiger Hill, to name just a few.

The Natural History Museum is in close proximity to the town’s principal promenade and has a good collection of rare Himalayan fauna while the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park is a one-of-its-kind zoo that has the endangered Tibetan Wolf as well as the Snow Leopard and Siberian Tiger as its residents. I had never ever visited a zoo at such a high altitude. The PNHZ is located at a height which is all of 2133.5 meters above sea level, and the colossal Kanchenjunga provides the picture perfect backdrop to this remarkable zoo. The Red Panda is the cynosure of all eyes at this zoo.

Mountaineering as an activity has become very popular and Darjeeling is the native place of the great Indian mountaineer Tenzing Norgay who along with Edmund Hillary was the first to conquer Mt. Everest. In his memory, the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute has been providing yeoman’s service in the domain of Himalayan mountaineering. The institute works in close collaboration with the Swiss Foundation for Alpine Research.

The lure of the Darjeeling’s Rangeet Valley Ropeway is irresistible. This ropeway connects Darjeeling with Bijanbari. A ride on this mono-cabled ropeway can be exhilarating. I was initially frightened by the height as most first time riders would be, since the ride commences from a height of 7000 feet from North Point and descends to a low of 800 feet which is quite a descent. I was told by the operator that this Ropeway was the largest passenger ropeway not only in India but Asia as a whole.

On my earlier visits to Darjeeling, I was unable to visit the much-hyped Tiger Hill. So I made it a point to get to this romantic spot at the break of dawn. I had left instructions with one of the bellboys to give me a wake-up call at 4 A.M. for my visit to Tiger Hill the next morning. And believe me, not only did he come knocking at my door at 4 A.M. sharp, but had also made arrangements for my cab. Since the chauffeur failed to turn up on time, the bellboy himself volunteered to drive the cab all the way to Tiger Hill and back. ›

This is what you call quality service, which is a characteristic feature of the world famous Glenburn Tea Estate.

We travelled through the narrow alleyways of Darjeeling and passed by Ghoom to reach the pinnacle of the hill. We were at an elevation of 8,507 feet and hordes of tourists were flocking in even though the sun was yet to rise. Within an hour or so, the ethereal sight of the red molten ball rising on the far horizon amid the snow-capped Himalayan peaks attracted our attention. For first time visitors like me, the remarkable scene of the sun rising early in the morning as viewed from Tiger Hill was a poignant memory. Describing the beauty of the sunrise from Tiger Hill, one renowned Travel Writer was quoted as saying: “Your visit to India is incomplete even if you have visited the Taj Mahal by moonlight a hundred times but haven’t witnessed the spectacular sunrise at Tiger Hill”.