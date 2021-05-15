From Yecla in Murcia a young couple are making waves in the world of wine with their outstanding range of Demuerte productions. The wines are intense and provocative, living up to the intrigue created by the unusual name and outstanding artwork deployed on the bottles.
Words JAMES SINCLAIR Photography Courtesy of WINERY ON CREATIONS
Pablo Cortes and Karel Eissner are the dynamic couple responsible for the rise of this iconic name. Pablo is an agricultural engineer with over 15 years experience operating as a winemaker at a number of Spanish bodegas. He is the driving force behind the enology of Demuerte, overseeing the entire process from planting vines to bottling wines. Karel, meanwhile, is a specialist in architecture, design and photography, with international experience gained in Germany, Colombia and Spain. She is the creative director who has pioneered the bold and colourful design of the labels, with artwork based on a Mexican death mask. Starting with a modest 3,000 bottles in 2015, they are now producing 150,000 bottles annually and are present in 22 countries.
THE TERROIR
Winery On comprises several vineyards which together cover a terrain of 20 hectares in the area of Yecla, north of Murcia and inland from Alicante. Here the vines are growing at an altitude varying between 300m and 600m above sea level, in gravelly soil with pronounced minerality lying above limestone bedrock. This terroir, in combination with the cold winters and extremely hot summers it experiences, gives rise to the unique character and personality of the resulting wines.
THE GRAPES
Within the vineyard, the leading role is taken by the magnificent Monastrell, the autonomous variety, which is prominent in the full range of red wines produced. The quality of the grapes achieved is exceptional and they are grown with the utmost care of the soil and respect for nature. Other established varieties include Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, Garnacha, and Petit Verdot, for blending with Monastrell, and Sauvignon Blanc and Verdejo, which are combined in the single white creation.
THE PRODUCTION
From harvesting to bottling, the entire production procedure takes place on site. The grapes are picked manually in the traditional way and are then subject to a rigorous process of hand selection, with only the best clusters being retained. Employing cutting edge technology, these are deposited in large state-of-the-art stainless steel vats of 1,000 litre capacity where the maceration takes place at a controlled temperature of 24ºC. All of the red wines in the Demuerte range are aged in new French Allier oak barrels of 225 litre capacity for between six and 20 months, depending on the vintage.
THE BOTTLES
In tandem with the ageing, bottling also takes place in the bottling plant within the vineyard, preserving the exceptional quality of the final product. Reflecting the provocative nature of the wines they contain, the labels that Karel has deigned are expressive, alluring and artistic, inviting you taste them. As she says, “We wanted eyes to be immediately drawn to our bold and intimate wine bottle design.”
THE WINES
DEMUERTE BLACK Top of the range and featuring Swarovski crystals for eyes on the label, this is a wine for connoiseurs. It is singularly made from pre-philoxeric Monastrell strains of more than 80 years of age, spending 20 months in the barrel. Dark red, clean and bright, it is full-bodied and strong with a long finish. You will detect notes of spice, chocolate, liquorice and fruit. Once tasted, never forgotten!
DEMUERTE DELUXE Evolving from 80% Monastrell, 10% Syrah and 10% Petit Verdot, with at least 18 months in French oak, the wine is a dark cherry red. Smooth and velvety on the palate, expect intense fruit with smoky and spicy undertones.
DEMUERTE GOLD With a blending consisting of 50% Monastrell, 30% Syrah and 20% Garnacha, and at least 12 months in oak, this Gold is a profound cherry red. Tasting notes comprise ripe red berries with hints of pepper, clove and nutmeg.
DEMUERTE CLASSIC Elaborated from 50% Monastrell and 50% Syrah, with nine months under oak, this Classic really lives up to its name. Deep red, tinged with purple in appearance, the nose extends a fine bouquet of red fruits with soft tannins.
DEMUERTE ONE Six months in French Allier lend this composition of 90% Monastrell with 10% Cabernet Sauvignon a lovely dark red intensity, with elegant red fruits and smoky hints of cloves and coconut.
DEMUERTE WHITE Deriving from a cold maceration, this elegant white is a blend of 80% Sauvignon Blanc and 20% Verdejo. Light straw-yellow in colour, on the palate it is fresh, floral and fruity with nuances of peach, apricot and citrus.
As well as the ongoing expansion of the Demuerte range, and despite all of the difficulties last year imposed, the winery launched a new collection of wines in 2020 – red, white and rosé – under the name F***ING GOOD WINE!
With its fusion of creativity, tradition and modernity, Winery On is establishing a well-deserved reputation for wines with unique characteristics and strong personalities.
INFO
WINERY ON
Available at Vinoteca La Cartuja. Plaza Joaquín Gómez Agüera, 2, Marbella.
www.wineryon.com