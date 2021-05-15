THE WINES

DEMUERTE BLACK Top of the range and featuring Swarovski crystals for eyes on the label, this is a wine for connoiseurs. It is singularly made from pre-philoxeric Monastrell strains of more than 80 years of age, spending 20 months in the barrel. Dark red, clean and bright, it is full-bodied and strong with a long finish. You will detect notes of spice, chocolate, liquorice and fruit. Once tasted, never forgotten!

DEMUERTE DELUXE Evolving from 80% Monastrell, 10% Syrah and 10% Petit Verdot, with at least 18 months in French oak, the wine is a dark cherry red. Smooth and velvety on the palate, expect intense fruit with smoky and spicy undertones.

DEMUERTE GOLD With a blending consisting of 50% Monastrell, 30% Syrah and 20% Garnacha, and at least 12 months in oak, this Gold is a profound cherry red. Tasting notes comprise ripe red berries with hints of pepper, clove and nutmeg.

DEMUERTE CLASSIC Elaborated from 50% Monastrell and 50% Syrah, with nine months under oak, this Classic really lives up to its name. Deep red, tinged with purple in appearance, the nose extends a fine bouquet of red fruits with soft tannins.

DEMUERTE ONE Six months in French Allier lend this composition of 90% Monastrell with 10% Cabernet Sauvignon a lovely dark red intensity, with elegant red fruits and smoky hints of cloves and coconut.

DEMUERTE WHITE Deriving from a cold maceration, this elegant white is a blend of 80% Sauvignon Blanc and 20% Verdejo. Light straw-yellow in colour, on the palate it is fresh, floral and fruity with nuances of peach, apricot and citrus.

As well as the ongoing expansion of the Demuerte range, and despite all of the difficulties last year imposed, the winery launched a new collection of wines in 2020 – red, white and rosé – under the name F***ING GOOD WINE!

With its fusion of creativity, tradition and modernity, Winery On is establishing a well-deserved reputation for wines with unique characteristics and strong personalities.