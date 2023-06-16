For sheer comfort and ease, for rest and repose, for good vibes and bonhomie, I strongly recommend Denmark. How easy a country to get around and a holiday to manage. And what an inspiring people. Indeed when I travel I like to develop a mosaic of the generic looks that typify a nation. In Denmark all appear to sport a grin and to shun a grimace. No one uses titles and no one wears a tie. Danes are fresh and direct and trusting and secure. Indeed it’s often dubbed the ‘world’s happiest country’. As their renowned philosopher Søren Kierkegaard declared, “livet forstås baglæns men må leves forlæns” (“life is understood backwards but must be lived forwards”). The gap between rich and poor is one of the lowest in the world. And only in Denmark could there be a board game called ‘Konsensus’ based around the concept of collaboration.

Denmark is made up of around 400 islands, even more than Greece, and it’s almost as flat as Holland with its highest point at just above 500 feet. Indeed Copenhagen resembles Amsterdam with her abundant canals and bikes. For refreshingly, car is not ‘king’ as a third of Copenhageners cycle to work, even enjoying their own traffic lights that let them set off a few seconds before the cars. And it’s from this comparative lack of combustion for a capital city that I could hear her church bells toll and walk breezily along her cobbled streets that comprise the spacious pedestrian shopping district of Stroget. Her skyline is mercifully spared the usual high-rised constructions allowing me to appreciate the many kinds of church steeples from the oriental to the western (with its Roman baroque versions of St. Peters to Sant’Ivo alla Sapienza).

I loved visiting Vor Frue Kirke (Church of Our Lady), a cathedral under whose expansive coffered nave is a super pure, super white, uncluttered interior with only statues of the twelve apostles for adornment. Presiding over the altar is the simple but imposing figure of Christ fronting a backdrop of gold as the one hint of colour.

I also walked along Christiania, a former military base and now commune, past bike rental and bric-a-brac shops beside the canal with its houseboats to the bridge across to Nyhavn. And beautifully positioned along Nyhavn, this 17th-century waterfront lined with brightly coloured townhouses, is Kompasset (www.restaurantkompasset.dk) a restaurant with taste, simplicity and a super cosy feeling. All in keeping with their word ‘hygge’ meaning a quality of cosiness and conviviality that engenders a feeling of contentment and which is the epitome of Danish culture. Here too I discovered the drinking toast across Scandinavia involves declaring the word “skål”! (pronounced “skoal”) which has a somewhat macabre background as it originally meant ‘skull’ and refers to a custom practiced by the warlike Vikings who used the dried-out skulls of their enemies as drinking mugs. Food has an equally inventive vocabulary in the Danish dictionary I rifled through. For the names of traditional Danish pastry (‘wienerbrød’) there’s ‘kanelsnegle’ (cinnamon snail), ‘spandauer’ (baker’s bad eye after the yellow cream in the middle) and ‘frøsnapper’ (frog snapper). As for a longer word, I found the intriguing ‘palaegschokolade’ for chocolate in thin slices for sandwiches.