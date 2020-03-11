Boho Club somehow seems the perfect choice for his return. A five-star resort on the Golden Mile inspired on the idea of ‘laidback luxury’, it offers an exclusive selection of rooms, bungalows, and villas – surrounded by carefully manicured gardens and a gorgeous wooden-decked pool with stylish sun lounger and beds on which to relax your cares away. If the resort is all about de-stressing, the restaurant is buzzing and alive. Boasting Boho chic décor and a plethora of bespoke pieces by top artists, it’s the new ‘it’ place to see and be seen in. On busy nights, a live DJ spins chilled dance music and conversation flows.

Diego tells me the resort will also have a spa and gym, as well as various meeting and conference spaces for business and personal events.

Boho Club is a big project for Diego and, fittingly, it is one that should be undertaken in a mindful state. His last restaurant was small and intimate; this one not only caters to the resort’s guests, but also to a profusion of Marbellís and tourists desiring a sophisticated night out. The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and after-dinner drinks, running continuously from 7am until late. Diego remains true to his culinary philosophy, which is centred on modern, seasonal, fresh food that showcases the fare of local farms and suppliers. Andalusian cuisine is given a touch of magic with a daringly modern presentation and the unique blend of ingredients and painstaking technique he is known for. As a chef in close contact with the stars, he knows the value of innovation but respect for produce always comes first.

Diego is at one of the busiest points of his career. “You always have to work extra hard when you launch, as there are so many things to decide and refine. I was lucky enough to know many great people in the culinary industry who were happy to join me on this project.” The Chef is at the Club from early in the day, but assures me he finds the time to stay healthy, indulging in his favourite workout – spinning – as often as he can.