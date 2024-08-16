Boho Club Restaurante

The Boho Club Restaurant introduces another novelty with a single menu which features a greater presence of vegetables and seasonal products. For this summer, Diego del Río has created dishes such as Grilled Sea Bass with Tom Yum Broth and Grilled Asparagus with Yuzu; Contramormo of Glazed Red Tuna with Chopped Mango; Iberian Presa with White Butter Marinade, Pickled Roasted Cauliflower and Hazelnuts; and Octopus with a Lima and Pipián Causa. The restaurant has also elevated its gastronomic status with the presentation of two Tasting Menus: a Classic Menu, at €85 and Diego del Río Menu, at €110, both available at lunch and dinner. Additionally, to accompany the tasting dishes, sommelier Richard Mena has prepared two magnificent wine pairing options (€45 and €65 respectively).

The sommelier is responsible for the selection of a winery with more than 350 national and international references, where wines, Champagnes, and sparkling wines coexist with the exclusive cuvée elaborated with its own identity by the Jorge Ordoñez wineries.

As a complement, the Boho Club breakfast showcases an expanded buffet (€25) with appetising options and a small menu of dishes with eggs playing the starring role and which are freshly prepared by the kitchen staff. It is worth remembering that the breakfast buffet is open to all clients and not only to those staying at the on-site hotel.