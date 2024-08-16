Boho Club surprises with great news for the summer season in Marbella.
The emblematic resort, located on Marbella’s Golden Mile close to Puerto Banús, is a diverse complex of more than 40,000m2 with lush vegetation and a bohemian and distinguished atmosphere. It’s the place that invites you to delight in the gastronomic talent of renowned chef, Diego del Río, based on the Mediterranean flavours of Andalusian cuisine, enhanced with international touches. Luxuriate over leisurely lunches in the cool interior, or romantic dinners under the stars on its expansive terrace.
Bohis
The main innovation is Bohis, the elegant bar area on the beautiful garden terrace, with live music and a DJ, where you can enjoy a generous variety of spirits, the complete wine cellar, and classic Boho Club cocktails. Enjoy these with a small menu of enticing light bites and a selection of gourmet products, including Oysters, Caviar, Iberian Ham, and Wagyu Jerky. Bohis is open in summer from 19:00 – 02:00 on weekdays and until 03:00 at the weekend.
Boho Club Restaurante
The Boho Club Restaurant introduces another novelty with a single menu which features a greater presence of vegetables and seasonal products. For this summer, Diego del Río has created dishes such as Grilled Sea Bass with Tom Yum Broth and Grilled Asparagus with Yuzu; Contramormo of Glazed Red Tuna with Chopped Mango; Iberian Presa with White Butter Marinade, Pickled Roasted Cauliflower and Hazelnuts; and Octopus with a Lima and Pipián Causa. The restaurant has also elevated its gastronomic status with the presentation of two Tasting Menus: a Classic Menu, at €85 and Diego del Río Menu, at €110, both available at lunch and dinner. Additionally, to accompany the tasting dishes, sommelier Richard Mena has prepared two magnificent wine pairing options (€45 and €65 respectively).
The sommelier is responsible for the selection of a winery with more than 350 national and international references, where wines, Champagnes, and sparkling wines coexist with the exclusive cuvée elaborated with its own identity by the Jorge Ordoñez wineries.
As a complement, the Boho Club breakfast showcases an expanded buffet (€25) with appetising options and a small menu of dishes with eggs playing the starring role and which are freshly prepared by the kitchen staff. It is worth remembering that the breakfast buffet is open to all clients and not only to those staying at the on-site hotel.
Bernies
For those who prefer to have lunch by the pool, Bernies is the perfect option. Nestled between palm trees and large cacti, it offers an informal proposal with dishes like Grilled Salmon with Teriyaki Sweet Potato Purée and Moorish Carrots; Tuna Tartare with Kimchi, Green Apple and Corn; Caesar Salad with Grilled and Pickled Chicken; and Fresh Pasta with Prawns, Seasonal Tomatoes, Garlic and Basil. Open from 12:00 – 18:00 daily.
The attractive summer leisure proposal of the Boho Club Resort in Marbella is completed with the possibility of having fun with magnificent Boho picnics in the garden accompanied by the wonderful views of La Concha. They are available with advance reservation to celebrate any special occasion during this season.
Boho Club Boutique Hotel
The Boutique hotel has 20 cosy rooms, an impressive suite, and 19 comfortable bungalows, and the well-tended and harmonious facilities house two swimming pools and an outdoor gym. Boho Club is a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts and has been recognised with awards, such as TripAdvisor’s Travelers Choice 2023 and the International Property Awards in the category of Best Hotel Interior Design in Spain.
INFO
Boho Club
Cn 340, Km 176. Urb. Lomas De Río Verde, 144, Marbella.
Tel: (+34) 952 157 221
reservations@bohoclub.com
www.bohoclub.com
Boho Club Restaurant
Open Every Day For Breakfast, Lunch, And Dinner With The Kitchen Operating Until 23:30
Tel: (+34) 952 157 222
restaurante@bohoclub.com