Evolution is part of every chef’s trajectory, but despite changing demands, world trends and circumstances, great chefs remain true to their essential values. And it is a pleasure to see that Diego Gallegos, the chef of the Michelin-starred establishment Sollo at the Reserva del Higuerón, very much subscribes to this point of view.
Words Marisa Cutillas, Photography courtesy of Sollo
Essential Magazine was lucky to interview Diego in 2016, when the restaurant had recently opened its doors at Reserva del Higuerón resort in Fuengirola – home to a Curio Collection by Hilton hotel, as well as a chic tennis club. Within this tranquil oasis, Diego sought to do the unheard-of and meticulously crafted a tasty menu that was centered on fish and caviar.
And we aren’t talking about the typical fish you might find at a restaurant. Instead, the chef sought to tantalise diners’ taste buds with delicacies such as sturgeons, tilapias, catfish, and eels. His tasting menu revealed that you can, indeed, craft a varied, imaginative, visually stunning offering with an array of impeccable bases and sauces – and without a single meat dish!
The name of Diego’s menu is Caminho (The Path) and it pays homage to his Brazilian roots, as well as to his determination to tread his own course. At the heart of everything he does at Sollo is his passion for sustainability and his respect for the environment. Another pillar of his cooking is health. Concerned about the number of pesticides and chemicals found in wild fish, he turned to aquaponics. Sollo has an impressive installation close by where a host of fish are raised sustainably. He previously worked in research and development at a tilapia fish farm and puts his knowledge to good use here.
The chef is additionally known as the ‘King of Caviar’, owing to the protagonist of this delicacy in his tasting menu. He worked as a consultant for Caviar de Riofrío, honing his knowledge in this specialised field.
Talking to Diego recently was like coming full circle. He recalls Sollo’s first dishes and comments on the evolution of his cuisine, nevertheless sounding like the chef I first met when he passionately speaks about the restaurant’s new aquaponic installations, set to open in December.
Diego and his team also tend to a lovely organic garden of their own, where they grow delicious tomatoes and a host of endemic plants that once abounded in the area. “We propagate plants that are now rare to find, including European wasabi (whose leaves have a piquant, mustardy flavour), Jambu (with brings out acidic flavours and is known for its energy-imbuing qualities), and estelaria (acclaimed for its aphrodisiac powers and once commonly used in infusions).
His tasting menu is a true spectacle for the taste buds and sense of sight. Things are sometimes not what they seem, yet with one bite you encounter familiar flavours and textures that enrapture you in childlike enjoyment. The 15-dish menu contains delights like the Seaweed and Carp Taco, Ecological Trout with Iberian Ham Consommé and Roast Garlic, and Trout with foie and tuber crème.
Diego has been busy with the annual event, Diego and Friends, featuring special evenings in which the chef prepares enticing tasting menus alongside renowned chefs from across Spain. This year, he has invited stalwarts the likes of Martina Puigvert and David Yárnoz, Maca de Castro and João Rodrigues, Rodrigo de la Calle and Randy Siles, and Pepe Solla and Rodrigo Castelo. During these evenings, he works alongside two other chefs to create a meal that bursts with creativity. “Pepe Solla was already a renowned chef when I started, so it’s an honour to invite him to Sollo.”
Diego is also excited about Sollo’s New Year’s Eve menu. As might be expected on a night as special as this, the menu is crafted to appeal to a wide range of palates. “We will be offering some classic Sollo dishes, but others that have been created specifically for this evening,” says Diego. Diners will savour specials like lobster, a signature mousse made with Málaga honey (decorated with chocolate bees), and unique dishes like sturgeon served with a sauce made from chicken wings and liver. The aim, he says, is “to serve dishes that have a traditional winter meat feel, but are prepared with fish.”
Without a doubt, Sollo and Diego have a stellar year ahead – which in itself is testimony to the value of being true to yourself.