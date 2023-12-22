Essential Magazine was lucky to interview Diego in 2016, when the restaurant had recently opened its doors at Reserva del Higuerón resort in Fuengirola – home to a Curio Collection by Hilton hotel, as well as a chic tennis club. Within this tranquil oasis, Diego sought to do the unheard-of and meticulously crafted a tasty menu that was centered on fish and caviar.

And we aren’t talking about the typical fish you might find at a restaurant. Instead, the chef sought to tantalise diners’ taste buds with delicacies such as sturgeons, tilapias, catfish, and eels. His tasting menu revealed that you can, indeed, craft a varied, imaginative, visually stunning offering with an array of impeccable bases and sauces – and without a single meat dish!

The name of Diego’s menu is Caminho (The Path) and it pays homage to his Brazilian roots, as well as to his determination to tread his own course. At the heart of everything he does at Sollo is his passion for sustainability and his respect for the environment. Another pillar of his cooking is health. Concerned about the number of pesticides and chemicals found in wild fish, he turned to aquaponics. Sollo has an impressive installation close by where a host of fish are raised sustainably. He previously worked in research and development at a tilapia fish farm and puts his knowledge to good use here.