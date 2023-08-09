REI

Rei by Finca Cortesin is the hotel’s signature restaurant which attracts a clientele from all over the province. Under the guiding hand of Masterchef, Luis Olarra, its cuisine is renowned for sublime traditional Asian dishes as well as enticing combinations fusing Asian and Mediterranean influences. An open kitchen affords diners the opportunity to see the staff at work, as they skilfully slice fresh cuts of fish and prepare the exquisite delicacies Rei is framed for. The presentation and garnishing are meticulous, including produce grown organically in the hotel’s vegetable garden, creating an array of flavours on the palate.

Highly recommended are the 14-course Tasting Menu and, among a long list of specialities, the Seabass Tataki with smoked spring onion, seaweed and trout roe, Tuna & Caviar Tartare with wild red tuna from Barbate, chives, osetra caviar and free-range egg yolk, Sushi Rei, Toro Sashimi, Black Cod marinated in miso, Galician Beef Sirloin with gremolato, ponzu and Japanese mustard, and Yuzu Iced Parfait with coconut and pistachio.

Open for dinner every day except Monday from 19:30 – 23:00. Reservations:

(+34) 952 937 800.