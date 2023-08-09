Famed for its understated elegance, Hotel Finca Cortesin is the ideal place to rest and regenerate within its sumptuous surroundings. It offers an array of amenities for those fortunate enough to take time out here for a temporary respite, but, notably, its legendary restaurants are also open to the general public by prior reservation.
Words James Sinclair, Photography Courtesy Of Finca Cortesin
Famed for its understated elegance, Hotel Finca Cortesin is the ideal place to rest and regenerate within its sumptuous surroundings. It offers an array of amenities for those fortunate enough to take time out here for a temporary respite, but, notably, its legendary restaurants are also open to the general public by prior reservation.
Words James Sinclair, Photography Courtesy Of Finca Cortesin
The hotel’s avant-garde, palatial design, inspired by traditional Andalusian architecture, is home to the following dining venues, all of which offer exceptional cuisine coupled with impeccable service and an impressive wine list. Please note that a dress code applies for evening dining within the hotel.
REI
Rei by Finca Cortesin is the hotel’s signature restaurant which attracts a clientele from all over the province. Under the guiding hand of Masterchef, Luis Olarra, its cuisine is renowned for sublime traditional Asian dishes as well as enticing combinations fusing Asian and Mediterranean influences. An open kitchen affords diners the opportunity to see the staff at work, as they skilfully slice fresh cuts of fish and prepare the exquisite delicacies Rei is framed for. The presentation and garnishing are meticulous, including produce grown organically in the hotel’s vegetable garden, creating an array of flavours on the palate.
Highly recommended are the 14-course Tasting Menu and, among a long list of specialities, the Seabass Tataki with smoked spring onion, seaweed and trout roe, Tuna & Caviar Tartare with wild red tuna from Barbate, chives, osetra caviar and free-range egg yolk, Sushi Rei, Toro Sashimi, Black Cod marinated in miso, Galician Beef Sirloin with gremolato, ponzu and Japanese mustard, and Yuzu Iced Parfait with coconut and pistachio.
Open for dinner every day except Monday from 19:30 – 23:00. Reservations:
(+34) 952 937 800.
El JARDÍN DE LUTZ
With a magnificent setting facing a large stately lawn with millennial olive trees and the Mediterranean shimmering in the distance, the Jardín de Lutz occupies a shaded corner terrace area, with noble tables and wrought iron chairs. This is the place where hotel guests indulge in a leisurely breakfast, anytime between 7 and 11:30am. It comes to life again each evening with exceptional candle-lit dinners set to the sounds of a live band softly reproducing popular hits.
The Chef, Lutz Bösing has curated a compact menu that combines classic Spanish dishes with modern touches, such as Casareño Gazpacho with tomatoes, oregano, melon and Iberian ham, Angus beef carpaccio with avocado, hazelnuts, coriander and parmesan cheese, Sautéed lobster tallarines with tomato ragout and basil, and there are also some daily specials. Savouring such delicacies with a fine wine pairing as the evening slowly fades to twilight and then to dusk is the stuff of memories.
Open every evening from 19:30 – 23:00. Reservations:
(+34) 952 937 800.
BEACH CLUB
Just 1Km from the hotel, fronting the Bahía de Casares beach, the Finca Cortesin Beach Club sports an expansive wooden decked terrace area alongside an enticing 30m aquamarine pool, lined by graceful palms, with sunbeds and thatched umbrellas. The venue offers a less formal clubhouse ambience and is a favoured meeting place for locals in the know.
The menu is focused on quintessential Mediterranean cuisine, with fresh fish, seafood, rice dishes and salads taking centre stage. Some selections not to miss out on here include the Tender leaves salad with king prawns, papaya and curry-coconut vinaigrette, Iberian ham croquettes with tartar sauce, Deep fried squid with alioli, Salt crusted seabass, Black paella with octopus and squid, and the Beef burger with tomato, pickled gherkin, Scamorza cheese, rocket salad and ‘Beach’ sauce.
Open every day for lunch from 11:00 to 20:00 and dinner every Thursday in August and Friday – Saturday until August 26 from 20:00 – 22:30. Reservations:
(+34) 952 897 296.
DON GIOVANNI
Located in a separate building adjacent to one of the main car parking areas, Don Giovanni is the hotel’s fine Italian dining venue. Its interior showcases classic Italian décor, with wall murals, patterned sofas and curtains, and hanging chandeliers, while the enclosed exterior patio is ideal for summer evening dining under the stars.
The Sicilian chef, Andrea Tumbarello, whose Don Giovanni in the Capital has received notable accolades, being awarded with two ’Suns’ in the Repsol Guide and named the Best Madrid-based Italian Restaurant, has his customary silhouette on the plates and menus. Expect to find many traditional Italian dishes, jazzed up with innovative touches, such as Stuffed Tortellini in ham consommé and parmesan cheese, Fresh burrata with olive oil, pepper, oregano and spicy tomato sauce, Spaghetti alla Carbonara l’originale, Spaghetti alla Puttanesca, Gnocchi al Gorgonzola, Tagliatelle alla Siciliana, Linguine ai Frutti di Mare, Risotto ai Funghi e Tartufa Nero, and Lasagna della Mamma. Diners can also select from a range of pizzas, as well as some meat and fish dishes.
Open every evening from 19:30 – 23:00. Reservations:
(+34) 952 937 800.
CLUB HOUSE RESTAURANT
A few minutes walk from the hotel, guests can relax in the elegant Clubhouse which sports a large terrace with panoramic views to the Mediterranean Sea. Popular with those in search of sustenance coming off the fairways, the restaurant offers a menu featuring breakfast and lunch options designed for golfers, which includes delicious salads, sandwiches, pasta dishes, and burgers.
Some of the enticing selections here include Classic Cesar salad with chicken, bacon and parmesan cheese, Gazpacho Andalúz with garnishing, King Prawns wrap with avocado and delight sauce, Original club sandwich with chicken and bacon, Salmon Tetsuyu Poke Bowl, and Free-range chicken ‘chilli ginger’ with vegetables and basmati rice.
Open daily from 08:00 to 18:00 with
food and beverage service.
Reservations: (+34) 952 937 800.