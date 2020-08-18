For a century, Menorca was English and French. Today, we can still appreciate these influences on its architecture and gastronomy: Mayonnaise and Xoriguer gin are good examples.

Horses and riders are celebrated at festivals with more than 500 years of history. They continue to mark traditions such as the festivities of San Juan in the palatial city of Ciutadella. In the middle of the island, we find the Mascaró shoe factory, known internationally for the brand Pretty Ballerinas. In the island’s capital, Mahón, the second largest natural port in the world, is the so-called Golden Farm house, the home where Lord Nelson lived with his beloved Lady Hamilton before leaving for the Battle of Trafalgar.

We can take a short 20-minute transfer by plane or speedboat to Palma de Mallorca. The capital city of the Balearic Islands is a fabulous place to visit year round. There we find a Relais & Châteaux hotel that also has private villas. Top tip: visit the centre of Palma with its modern shops and magnificent restaurants, then take a boat to the island of Cabrera. This secluded paradise has limited access to a very small number of boats per day.

