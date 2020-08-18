Essential magazine has some fantastic travel promotions on offer! Quote code ckespaña20 and mention the magazine when making a booking with the hotel, by website, or by phone. These discounts will vary depending on the hotel. They include a dinner, a horse ride, a guided tour of the city. Even a discounted second room and many other surprises, and always at the best price guaranteed.
2020 will be a year of many changes. We will stay closer to home, we will go by car, and we will take shorter flights. Luckily we can count on the advice of travel experts to guide us. Tailor-made travel designers, like CRIS&KIM, who can recommend the safest destinations.
For this reason, we are sharing our perfect route through Spain. Getting to know the different provinces and some fantastic boutique hotels. Get together with family and friends and you can even reserve them for your private group.
We start with Galicia at the point where the world used to end, in Cape Finisterre. If you fancy something different, you can sleep in the Finisterre lighthouse itself. Imagine the wonderful views or the unforgettable experience of a stormy night! The local cuisine is also fresh and delicious.
You can’t leave Galicia without seeing the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela. Another special place to visit is an old paper factory, lovingly restored by a Galician family. A Quinta da Auga is a member of Relais & Châteaux. Located next to a river and surrounded by trees, it is just a five-minute drive from the centre or a 40-minute stroll.
After visiting the Cathedral, we head to the central market where we taste magnificent oysters and fresh seafood in one of the two bars in the market. Top tip: visit the local taverns where you can try the best seafood in Spain, served with a good cold Albariño in a cunca! We love the Black Cat.
Following the route through the North of Spain we arrive in Asturias. The area of the Picos de Europa is one of the most beautiful places in the so-called ‘Green Spain’. We will head up to the lakes of Covadonga and enjoy a picnic of delicious local cheeses, surrounded by cows. We explore some of the national parks where you can still see brown bears in the wild and take a long walk along beautiful deserted beaches.
We will enjoy KM0 gastronomy while visiting enchanting Asturian towns. Top tip: the contrast with the south of Spain is amazing. Everything is so green, so fresh and with gastronomy that we love. And the mohair blankets for sale in Ezcaray are a must!
We start to descend through the centre of Spain, heading to the ‘genuine’ Hotel Burbuja near Toledo. The rooms are shaped like a sphere, all transparent. At night, lying in bed, you can contemplate the starry sky, 360 degrees without light pollution! A perfect place to enjoy luxury, space and silence.
We continue towards the Mediterranean as we will visit the unknown region of Matarraña in the province of Teruel, an area often referred to as the ‘Spanish Tuscany’. Stroll through dreamy valleys, bathe in crystalline pools, and enjoy magnificent views of Iberian and medieval towns. And if you’re feeling brave, experience pure adrenaline on the largest zip-line in Europe. Top tip: fill your suitcase with honey, almonds, cheeses, oils and wines.
We now go up to Catalonia to get to know the Costa Brava. Let’s enjoy a night in the town of S’Agaró. We can visit the crystalline coves by boat and eat at the various Michelin-starred restaurants, experiencing the magnificent service from the area and from our hotel. Top tip: experience summer restaurants in the middle of the countryside, between piles of alpacas, surrounded by sunflowers, under garlands of light bulbs. When night falls, it’s like being in a fairy tale.
From the Peninsula we make the jump to the Balearic Islands, starting with the most familiar of these, Menorca. Here, you will find the only five-star agrotourism hotel in Spain. You can book it in its entirety for a group of friends or family. You can discover all of the hidden corners of the island and its incredible beaches.
For a century, Menorca was English and French. Today, we can still appreciate these influences on its architecture and gastronomy: Mayonnaise and Xoriguer gin are good examples.
Horses and riders are celebrated at festivals with more than 500 years of history. They continue to mark traditions such as the festivities of San Juan in the palatial city of Ciutadella. In the middle of the island, we find the Mascaró shoe factory, known internationally for the brand Pretty Ballerinas. In the island’s capital, Mahón, the second largest natural port in the world, is the so-called Golden Farm house, the home where Lord Nelson lived with his beloved Lady Hamilton before leaving for the Battle of Trafalgar.
We can take a short 20-minute transfer by plane or speedboat to Palma de Mallorca. The capital city of the Balearic Islands is a fabulous place to visit year round. There we find a Relais & Châteaux hotel that also has private villas. Top tip: visit the centre of Palma with its modern shops and magnificent restaurants, then take a boat to the island of Cabrera. This secluded paradise has limited access to a very small number of boats per day.
We cannot leave the Balearic Islands without visiting the Pitiusas Islands, the quiet, pleasant and unique Ibiza, staying at the Hotel Es Cucons or (closer to the beach) at the Aguas de Ibiza Hotel facing the sea. The best: cross by boat to Formentera and anchor on its incredible Espalmador beach to enjoy the clearest and bluest waters you have ever seen, and go to have lunch at Beso Beach.
Once back on the peninsula we go decide to rest and disconnect near Alicante at one of the most important comprehensive wellness clinics in Europe. Relish a rejuvenation treatment, lose weight, and enjoy a detox experience. Sha Wellness Clinic also has four villas with their own pools, perfect for greater privacy.
We then continue along the Mediterranean Coast to the most protected and untouched part of Andalucía. The province of Almería has the wildest beaches in southern Spain and is located within the Cabo de Gata Natural Park. You can sleep in one of the few boutique hotels in the area with only eight rooms. This is an ideal place to enjoy the ‘other’ Andalucía.
Continuing the route through Andalucía, in less than two hours by car from Almería we arrive in Granada. This Moorish city that has one of the most spectacular monuments in the world, the Alhambra. At night we will enjoy the best flamenco in the Albaicín and then dine at the El Huerto de Juan Ranas Restaurant. This venue enjoys incredible views of the Arab palace. Finally, we can look forward to retiring to bed at our favourite hotel in the city, a magnificent palace converted into a five-star hotel.
Leaving Granada, we head to Córdoba stopping to visit Úbeda and Baeza. These World Heritage cities from the Renaissance period have incredible palaces and cathedrals worth visiting. Continuing on to Córdoba, we stay at a central hotel with tranquil pool and spa. In the Nasrid city, a visit to its famous Mezquita is a must.
Here, Christians made the wise decision to build the cathedral on top of the mosque, maintaining its structure and magnificent beauty. In the afternoon, we experience one of the best horse shows in Europe, in the royal stables of Córdoba. The day is completed with a divine dinner at the famous Bodegas Campo restaurant.
We end our trip in Seville, staying in the traditional neighborhood of Triana. Located on the banks of the Guadalquivir River, this is one of Seville’s most authentic barrios. We have selected a stay in an spectacular blue house, from which we have the best views of the city.
Heading to the Triana market, we take part in a cooking workshop and visit the Cathedral of Seville, later meandering around the Alcázar and its beautiful gardens. Top tip: organise a ‘flamenco night’ and visit gambling dens where you can still hear and see the authentic gypsies singing.
WORDS CRISTINA DE LEYVA AFAN DE RIBERA PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF CRIS&KIM MARBELLA
