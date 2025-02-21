Andalusian Tradition with a Vanguard Twist... Málaga-born chef, José Carlos García, an undisputed icon of haute cuisine on the Costa del Sol, unveils two tasting menus this season that reflect his passion for local products and zero-kilometer cooking. Based on the traditional Andalusian recipe book, his culinary art incorporates avant-garde touches, delighting diners with authentic and contemporary flavours.
Words and Photography Pilar Candil
Winter 2025 Menus
For this season, José Carlos García offers two gastronomic experiences: Seasonal and Proximity Products, a menu featuring five appetisers, five main courses, and two desserts, with an optional wine pairing, and José Carlos García 2025: a more elaborate proposal with seven appetisers, seven main courses, and two desserts, accompanied by a superior wine pairing.
Both menus share iconic starters such as the sunflower seed polvorón, anchovy with pipirrana and mango, and chorizo piglet. Among the main courses, standout dishes include crayfish with foie gras and mushrooms, and fish in white sauce. The more extensive menu adds creations like the fritter with caviar and the scarlet prawn with pepper and ponzu sauce. The dessert surprises with dates with lime and basil, as well as a reimagined take on churros.
These menus not only capture the essence of the season but also pay homage to local products. From fresh prawns sourced from Málaga’s fish market to the herbaceous notes of basil, each dish reflects the chef’s commitment to quality and authenticity.
A Unique Setting in the Port of Málaga
José Carlos García Restaurante, awarded one Michelin Star and two Repsol Suns, is situated in the Port of Málaga, next to the Chapel of the Vírgin del Carmen. Its prime location offers Mediterranean views, with the monumental Alcazaba and the Cathedral as a stunning backdrop. The restaurant boasts exclusive spaces: the vertical garden room, the intimate cane room, the terrace with sea views, and the kitchen table, where diners can closely observe the chef and his team at work. This last experience requires a minimum of four guests and the selection of the ‘José Carlos García 2025’ menu with wine pairing. Each area of the restaurant is meticulously designed to provide a complete sensory experience. From the sound of the waves on the terrace to the aroma of fresh herbs in the kitchen, diners are immersed in an atmosphere that perfectly complements the flavours of each dish.
‘Andalusian Roots’: A Chef’s Legacy
The Málaga-born chef is also celebrating the release of his new book, Andalusian Roots, a collection of 62 recipes that challenge the traditional recipe book with technique and boldness. Divided into three sections – appetisers, main courses, and desserts – this volume is a tribute to local products and the chef’s travel influences.
With photographs by Mikel Ponce and under the direction of Javi Antoja de la Rosa, Andalusian Roots is a masterpiece published by Montagud Editores. José Carlos García states: “This book is not meant to preach but to share the work and character I’ve developed over more than 30 years. It’s a testament to my family heritage and a very happy personal and professional moment.”
The book also includes personal anecdotes and reflections on culinary art, offering readers an intimate look at the chef’s philosophy. José Carlos emphasises the importance of conveying his passion for cooking through each recipe, which combines tradition and modernity.
José Carlos García’s passion for Andalusian cuisine, his respect for local products, and his unmistakable ‘Rock & Roll’ touch come together in an experience that captivates all the senses. His culinary proposal is an invitation to savour Málaga at its finest. Furthermore, with Andalusian Roots, the chef not only documents his career but also inspires future generations of chefs to explore and reinterpret Andalusia’s rich gastronomic heritage.
INFO
José Carlos García Restaurante
Puerto de Málaga. Plaza de la Capilla, 1, Málaga
Tel: (+34 )952 003 588
www.restaurantejcg.com