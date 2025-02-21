‘Andalusian Roots’: A Chef’s Legacy

The Málaga-born chef is also celebrating the release of his new book, Andalusian Roots, a collection of 62 recipes that challenge the traditional recipe book with technique and boldness. Divided into three sections – appetisers, main courses, and desserts – this volume is a tribute to local products and the chef’s travel influences.

With photographs by Mikel Ponce and under the direction of Javi Antoja de la Rosa, Andalusian Roots is a masterpiece published by Montagud Editores. José Carlos García states: “This book is not meant to preach but to share the work and character I’ve developed over more than 30 years. It’s a testament to my family heritage and a very happy personal and professional moment.”