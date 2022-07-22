Diving With Nic

Diving With Nic, a five-star PADI Dive Centre in Las Lagunas de Mijas, focuses on customer-centric experiences, not on timetables and numbers. I can testify that the owners (couple, Ellie Hudson and Nicoli Unt) are so friendly, even I am tempted to join them for a day out at sea! They are a kind, proactive couple who recently drove to the Ukraine to bring donations to those affected by the war. The video, which can be viewed on their Facebook page, is emotion-packed, indeed!

Based near La Cala de Mijas, the centre offers PADI courses for beginners or advanced divers. If you’re already certified, they offer day trips to see some of the most beautiful dive sites on the Costa del Sol and Gibraltar.

If you’ve never tried scuba diving before, the Discover Scuba Diving experience (a five-hour day course that offers you the possibility to dive in the pool and sea to a maximum depth of 12m) is a great option. Popular courses also include the Beginners Course (a four-day course which certifies you to dive up to 18m with a buddy) and the aforementioned Bubblemaker (featuring a three-hour scuba diving session in their training pool).

Nic recently purchased a new location and constructed a bespoke teaching and training centre near La Cala de Mijas. It boasts two dedicated classrooms with a full multimedia suite, maintenance facilities, full disabled access, a large equipment room, and a well-stocked shop providing SCUBA and snorkelling gear. The Diving with Nic team comprises five members.

If you are a female diver, take note. The seventh Annual PADI Women’s Dive Day will be taking place on July 16, 2022. Thousands of female divers across the globe will be diving to help create a balance between humanity and the ocean, and to celebrate equality within diving. The meeting point will be the Diving With Nic Centre. Divers will drive to Marina Del Este and enjoy a barbecue on the way back.

Tel: 697 141 759.

www.divingwithnic.com