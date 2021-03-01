Whatever the choice, the food is prepared with passion and served with flair by the staff who are friendly and obliging, and the resulting feelgood factor is infectious, permeating the entire establishment.

Customers are free to relax on the expansive terrace with inviting sofas, reclining chairs and on warmer days, there are not many better places to be. Attentive waiters will see to their every need, whether coffee, drinks, or selections from the extensive menu, which can be savoured in the dedicated dining areas. Or, enjoy a memorable meal within the comfortable interior. At the aptly named Divot, one thing is for sure: you will want to return to experience its charms again and again.