Beautifully located at the entrance to Banús Executive Golf, with ample parking in front, the venue features large floor-to-ceiling windows and a substantial wrap-around terrace which provides panoramic views over the golf course and across the water feature to La Concha at the rear. Formed from tiered wooden beams, supported by columns and spars which rise to a cupola, directly above the central open cooking area, the natural theme continues throughout the surprisingly spacious interior, with wooden flooring, bar, kitchen and gantry, and brickwork columns.
This is offset by refined elegance, with ambient lighting, enticing music, and comfortable chairs with solid tables that are nicely spread respecting generous distancing. It is here that Head Chef, Martins Vanags and Maître Ben Mahdaoui, both with many years of partnered experience on the Coast, have set up an international kitchen that can cater to diversity, from couples enjoying a romantic interlude to large-scale events. As its name suggests, the menu is centered around prime quality cuts of meat, which can also be grilled to perfection at the table, but additionally features a good variety of fish and pasta dishes together with a range of starters and desserts.
Whatever the choice, the food is prepared with passion and served with flair by the staff who are friendly and obliging, and the resulting feelgood factor is infectious, permeating the entire establishment.
Customers are free to relax on the expansive terrace with inviting sofas, reclining chairs and on warmer days, there are not many better places to be. Attentive waiters will see to their every need, whether coffee, drinks, or selections from the extensive menu, which can be savoured in the dedicated dining areas. Or, enjoy a memorable meal within the comfortable interior. At the aptly named Divot, one thing is for sure: you will want to return to experience its charms again and again.