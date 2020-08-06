A Unique Concept Comes to Europe – and Marbella

The range of villas has expanded in terms of the available sizes, configurations and features. Each has an exceptional level of design and engineering, which includes water features integrated over three layers. Stunning ponds, sheet waterfalls, spas and indoor and outdoor swimming pools. A fine example is the Cantilever Villa, whose imposing fountains provide a visual spectacle as you enter the property. The large, double-height and open-plan living areas enjoy panoramic windows that adapt to the amount of sunlight entering through them. Thus keeping the temperature constant and doing away with the need for curtains and shades.

Kitchens, bathrooms, private suites, spas, gymnasiums, entertainment areas and even garages are another level of luxury. The terrace becomes a glamorous extension of the living room when the doors glide open and the pool areas appear to come into the house. One of the spectacular features of the Cantilever Villa is the swimming pool. This purest example of an infinity pool juts out from the main house and actually floats in mid-air.

Why It’s Called the Bitcoin House

Along with targeted locations like the USA, Dubai, and the Caribbean, Mr. D’Zahr is now bringing the concept to Europe. He has established bases in Monaco and Nice, while also launching in Spain. “The Bitcoin House is perfectly suited to the Marbella market, with its cosmopolitan high net worth clientele and upmarket lifestyle.” In the EU, these architectural marvels range from €50 million to €200 million (land not included). They come with a revolutionary way of thinking that, according to many, will change the way we own homes. “It’s a top-down process, starting with ultra-luxury villas like this, but one day the technology will extend the concept to the broader market too.”

With its unique design and self-sustainability, the Bitcoin House model allows for privacy and multiuse. It can function as a healing sanctuary, resort, retreat, medical clinic or a high-end vacation rental. Owners only pay 20 per cent of the sum down and receive an accelerated mortgage for the rest. This is not the unusual part; the fact that the property is self-financing is where the Bitcoin villa is unique. Each property comes with a Bitcoin mining facility located in a low-tax domicile. Its cost is incorporated in the price and it consists of the powerful computing capacity that underlies Bitcoin Mining, and for which ‘miners’ receive Bitcoin payment. “Normally, the system uses so much energy that it is prohibitive. However we’ve partnered in the development of Electromagnetic generators that produce their own renewable energy 100 per cent off-grid. The cost is 1 cent per kWh US, putting us in the profit zone.”