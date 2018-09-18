Carlos won fifth place in the Sushi World Cup in 2016 for a dish that is served at Döss, the stunning, flaming kabanoki: a drakkar-shaped ‘boat’ housing tender salmon sushi inside (Carlos is half Swedish, thus the homage to his heritage). Kabanoki means ‘birch’ in Japanese and is a translation of the Chef’s Swedish surname: Björk.

The second space at Döss is devoted to Mediterranean dining. If the Japanese section is graced with Oriental inspired wood, cherry blossom wallpaper, and Japanese art pieces, the Mediterranean space is very Armani indeed, with lush Italian inspiration in everything from the chairs to the art pieces, and the gorgeous ancient Roman fountain on the terrace area. Between the two areas is the open-air Döss Patio, with its elegant Louis Roederer Champagne bar.

It was our first visit to Döss and we enjoyed a wide array of temptations prepared by Carlos and his team, as we sipped on Asian-inspired cocktails, including a lychee margarita and samurai mojito. The affable Jesús Tejero, Director of Events, showed us around the different celebration areas prior to our meal, and introduced us to Carlos, who explained the intricacies and history of many dishes and regaled us with fun anecdotes about his participation in the Sushi World Cup!