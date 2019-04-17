Safety Concerns

Dr. Aslani hosts a Live Surgery Course every year. Last year, 150 doctors from all over the world attended and, “This year, we are expecting over 200.” At this event, Dr. Aslani shares his techniques with other doctors, showing them the strict protocol that needs to be applied in order to ensure procedures are 100 per cent safe. “There have been concerns regarding the safety of the Brazilian butt lift owing to two instances abroad of fatal fat embolism. However, this is a totally avoidable complication. The surgeon simply needs to do three vital things: Refrain from injecting fat into muscle. Use a ‘blunt tip canula’ – ideally the ‘basket type’ – and combine with a technique known as ‘expansion vibration lipofillling’ (EVL). Stay STRICTLY within subcutaneous tissue, avoiding the infiltration of any fat whatsoever into muscle.

If all these instructions are followed, the Brazilian butt lift is indeed a very safe operation.”

Time is the Test

Dr. Aslani’s words highlight the importance of relying on a highly experienced plastic surgeon for any procedure at all. The Brazilian butt lift has been Cirumed’s core speciality treatment for the past decade. Dr. Aslani was carrying out a plethora of surgeries at a time when this procedure was practised by very few surgeons in the world. He states, “We have exclusively used the safe EVL technology since 2016.

Today, we are the only group of surgeons in Europe to exclusively use this technique for lipofilling. Our surgeons have undertaken more than 1,000 Brazilian butt lifts since 2016.” In addition to teaching doctors these important safety techniques, Dr. Aslani is further invited to lecture at various high-end international conferences, where he also performs live surgeries. He wishes to reassure patients that change is possible and that they can have all the peace of mind they need, knowing that they are in the hands of highly skilled, experienced surgeons who have specialised in Brazilian butt lifts and body makeovers for over a decade.

WORDS MARISA CUTILLAS PHOTOGRAPHY KEVIN HORN

Cirumed Clinic. Edif. Panorama, Planta Baja, Local 2. CN340, km 184, Marbella. Tel: 952 775 346.

www.cirumed.es