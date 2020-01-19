Venus Viva for Skin Resurfacing

Another popular treatment for those wishing to target fine lines and pores is Venus Viva – a fractional radiofrequency resurfacing technique that also corrects signs of skin damage, improves the appearance of acne scars, and targets stretch marks, deep wrinkles, and uneven skin texture. It involves using tiny pins that safely deliver heat (via nano-fractional radiofrequency) through the skin’s surface. This creates tiny micro-dermal damage that the skin then works to repair – thus increasing collagen and elastin fibres and causing skin to take on a smooth, youthful appearance.

Venus Viva is safe for all skin tones, has little to no downtime, and is quick – a session lasts between 15 and 20 minutes! Radiofrequency is also combined with surgeries like liposuction, since “studies show that using radiofrequency post liposuction significantly improves skin retraction and elasticity. It also reduces post-surgical scarring.”

Targeting Cellulite and Stubborn Fat

Staying young isn’t just about facial rejuvenation, of course. One of the biggest bugbears women have is cellulite – the unsightly dimpling caused when fat cells push up against the skin while the bands that tether skin to the underlying muscle pull downwards. Dr. Kaye shows me before and after pictures of patients who have had Cellfina – a revolutionary new anti-cellulite treatment – and the results are no less than amazing (think dimple-filled to baby smooth from one picture to the next). Cellfina is an FDA-approved, minimally invasive procedure that disrupts the bands that cause dimpling with the use of a minimally invasive device.

If stubborn fat is your predicament, then CoolSculpting (featuring FDA-approved Zeltiq technology) can help you reduce volume by ‘freezing’ fat cells to oblivion. CoolSculpting can target nearly all areas of the body – including the double chin, back, legs, waist, and abdomen.

Meeting Dr. Kai Kaye is always an educational experience, since he is a vast source of information regarding all the possibilities that new technologies have to offer. Depending on your goals, different approaches will be recommended. Sometimes, a treatment like Venus Viva may be enough to lend skin a more youthful glow. At other times, surgery plus a filler like Radiesse (which also stimulates the natural supply of collagen) or radiofrequency may be the ideal way to lift and smoothen skin.

