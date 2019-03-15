As a Clinical Dietician who is currently pursuing her second doctorate at Imperial College in London, she is adamant about helping patients make lifestyle choices that will lower their risk for preventable diseases like heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, and obesity. It is key to mention that a clinical dietician is not the same thing as a nutritionist.

The former is hospital/clinic-based and focuses on how to prevent and cure diseases (including kidney failure, liver disease, alcoholism, diabetes, etc.) through micro-nutrition. Dr. Eriksen explains the negative effects that a carnivore diet can have on cholesterol levels, yet she doesn’t espouse veganism as the only way to go. “I’m pescetarian myself. I tend to prepare mainly plant-based meals at home, but when I go out to dine, I always order fish.” After all, “the pescetarian lifestyle is easy and is good for you.

” Dr. Eriksen, who is Spanish-Danish by descent, concedes that it can be harder to find vegan ingredients in Málaga than in a big city like London, where she lived for many years. “To adopt a vegan lifestyle, you have to change your shopping and cooking habits, and you need to access healthy (sugar-free) versions of ingredients like almond milk.

To make a difference to your health, however, you also need to commit to sourcing and preparing food in a different way.” Her passion for healthy food stems from her childhood, when her father first bought his finca in Benahavís. There, “he grows healthy fruits and veggies like avocados and he always fed us such delicious, fresh foods. This type of diet is what I invite my patients to adopt; one that is free of refined ingredients and that focuses on returning to our roots.”

Dr. Eriken believes that good health should be accessible to everyone – not just those of means. Therefore, she will soon be holding a free seminar, informing everyone who is interested about the 22-Day Vegan Challenge. “The challenge is huge in the U.S., with celebrities like Beyonce and Jay-Z taking part. Veganism can help for three reasons: it is a natural way to detox without going hungry, it can help you lose weight, and it is good for the environment (meat is the biggest cause of pollution in the world).” It is also the way our hunter-gatherer forebears lived. “Meat was a very occasional treat for our ancestors. They mainly survived on seeds, berries, and fruits.”