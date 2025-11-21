Dream Big, Study Far - Education Abroad

The number of international students has more than tripled since 2000, with many from across the globe seeking to sharpen their knowledge and stand out from the crowd. Just a few factors driving the search for greener educational pastures include globalisation, career competitiveness, and cultural immersion.
Words Marisa Cutillas
Of course, those who have studied abroad typically credit their time away from home with honing a wide array of personal skills, including time management, problem-solving, and conflict resolution. Being in a new country challenges and rewards students in equal measure, demonstrating a resilience and ability to make new connections that many never knew they had. The benefits clearly outweigh the disadvantages. Currently, there are around seven million international students in many of the world’s top universities. In this article, we will delve into key statistics, costs, and benefits of studying abroad. Note that if you are interested in specific countries or universities, it is essential to contact them directly, as fees, scholarships, and accommodation options vary widely from one university to the next, even within the same country. Moreover, costs and regulations may change from year to year.
Key Findings On The Benefits Of International Study
Statistics indicate that studying abroad offers measurable economic benefits. A report on the Spanish national evaluation of the Erasmus+ programme, which provides opportunities to students and teachers to learn abroad, showed that 74.3% of higher education students said that participation improved their CV. A similar percentage said it helped orient their job search, while close to 72% said they obtained job opportunities thanks to their time abroad. Most importantly, their unemployment rate was 8.5 percentage points lower than the average for their age group. One UK study found that mobile graduates (those who spent some time studying abroad) had a significantly lower unemployment rate and higher salaries than non-mobile students. Research from the US, meanwhile, indicates that almost twice as many study abroad students find employment within 12 months of graduation.
Top Destinations And What They Cost
Some of the most popular destinations for study-abroad students are the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, France, the US, Canada, and Australia. Costs vary greatly for international students, with countries like the Netherlands and Germany having a reputation for offering excellent education at lower costs. For instance, international students wishing to study in the UK can expect to pay undergraduate fees of between £15,000 and £30,000, or more, per year, depending on the subjects they study. As a whole, arts-based degrees tend to cost less than STEM-based degrees, as well as degrees in medicine and law. Monthly expenses range from approximately £900 to £1,400, depending on location. London, as you may imagine, is the most expensive, at about £1,300 to £1,400 per month.
In the Netherlands, EU/EEA students pay approximately €2.530 per year, while non-EU student fees vary depending on the institution and subject, ranging from around €6,000 to €20.000 annually. The monthly cost of living ranges from around €1.000 to €1.500 a month. In Germany, in most public universities, both EU and non-EU students pay no tuition fees at the undergraduate level. There are a few exceptions; for instance, some states (such as Baden-Württemberg) charge €1.500 per semester for non–EU students. The cost of living in Germany ranges from around €850 to €1.200 a month. France also charges relatively low tuition fees. One of the best things about the Netherlands and Germany is that they offer an impressive array of English-taught undergraduate and postgraduate courses, making them very accessible for non-Dutch or non-German speakers.
Studying in the United States and Canada comes at a steep price. Tuition for international students often ranges from $30,000 to $50,000 for many undergraduate programmes, with higher fees at top-rated universities and for courses like medicine. Depending on your chosen area, living costs can be high, ranging from $15,000 to over $25,000 per year. Canada has slightly lower fees for international students in many undergraduate programmes, though fees are higher for postgraduate degrees. Living costs can also be a little lower than in the US. During our research, we found that many university and college websites provide beneficial information about the cost of living. These sites break down expenses into categories such as food, transport, and rent.
Australia is a breakout destination, one for the adventurers and lovers of nature. Education in Australia is, of course, top-notch, with universities like UNSW in Sydney and the University of Melbourne rivalling top universities like Oxford and Cambridge by ranking among the Top 10 for numerous degrees. Monash University in Melbourne, for instance, holds joint fourth place globally, with 50 subjects ranked within the world’s top 200. Australia’s highest-ranked individual subjects belong to my alma mater, The University of Queensland, as well as UNSW Sydney, which are ranked second-place globally in Sports-related Subjects and Mineral & Mining Engineering, respectively. Australia is relatively affordable for domestic students, but international undergrad students have to cough up between AUD $20,000 and $45,000 for subjects like arts and business. For medicine and engineering, amounts can increase to around AUD $50,000 to $60,000 or more.
Spanish Scholarships And Financial Aid
Students wishing to study abroad without excessively impacting their finances should research the scholarships and grants available to them. The Erasmus+ programme covers student exchanges within Europe, offering Spanish students the chance to complete part or all of their degrees on an exchange semester or year abroad. In Spain, MAEC-AECID (the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation and the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation) offer grants for postgraduate studies and cultural exchanges for Spanish and international students, particularly those from Latin America, Africa, and Asia. The La Caixa Foundation also offers international mobility scholarships, which are usually merit-based.
International Scholarships
If a specific country enamours you, it pays to spend time researching the different opportunities it offers. Some of the most renowned scholarships include Fulbright, which offers Spanish citizens the chance to study in the U.S. Grants are awarded for Master’s degrees and PhDs. This scholarship is ultra-competitive and requires an impressive academic record. Chevening in the UK offers fully funded scholarships for one-year Master’s programmes. The DAAD in Germany offers a range of scholarships for postgraduate studies. The French government offers the Eiffel Excellence Scholarship in France for Master’s and PhD degrees. A good place to start is the international student finance pages of the websites of your chosen universities. Note, too, that many deadlines are between eight and 12 months ahead of the start date, so it pays to do your research way in advance. You will also need to provide a host of documents, including academic transcripts, proof of language proficiency, letters of recommendation, statements of purpose, and, in some cases, project proposals.
Finding The Right Accommodation
Accommodation-hunting can be a bit of a hassle for parents and young students, above all when they aren’t familiar with the area their chosen universities are located in. Our research has revealed that the offerings of different countries vary considerably. For instance, when researching the Netherlands, we found that some universities (such as Erasmus University Rotterdam and the University of Amsterdam) collaborate with external providers (including SSH, DUWO, XIOR, and Room Plaza) to offer accommodation (including shared flats and rented rooms) to international students. These are sometimes short-term contracts for one academic year and are allocated via a lottery system or through direct application to universities. The number of reserved spots is small. For instance, only 25 per cent of Erasmus University’s international intake accede to these contracts. As found on Reddit and other forums, many students are using online platforms like ROOM.nl to find studios or apartments in their chosen cities.
In the antipodes, meanwhile, universities in cities like Melbourne and Sydney have polished websites with recommendations for specific accommodations. Universities collaborate closely with purpose-built student accommodation providers to allocate guaranteed or priority rooms for new or international students. Some providers, such as Scape and Iglu, have 24/7 reception service, which is reassuring for students arriving in the country from afar. In case you’re wondering how popular Australia is, you may be surprised. It is one of the world’s most in-demand destinations for international students, consistently ranking among the top three globally. In 2025, it hosted nearly 800,000 international students, the highest on record for the country, indicating strong ongoing demand. The numbers explain why accommodation hunting seems to be such a smooth, polished process.
When reading about international study, I always remember being 14 and begging my parents to send me to Paris. At the time, my dream was to become a chef, to whip up elegant creations and earn a string of Michelin stars. As luck would have it, I ended up studying far more traditional courses in my hometown of Brisbane, Australia. My uni years were some of the best in my life, and I wouldn’t take them back. Still, I always wondered what would have happened if I’d headed to Paris to discover the cradle of fine cuisine while broadening my horizons in the city of my dreams. The year I graduated, I headed to Spain, far away from my family and intending to improve my Spanish. It is never too late to leave what is familiar for a new adventure, but somehow, university life is particularly conducive to meeting new people and discovering different ways of viewing and experiencing the world. So if you’re a student with dreams of finding yourself in a new country, be courageous, do your research, and don’t be afraid to chase knowledge across continents.