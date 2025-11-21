Dream Big, Study Far - Education Abroad

Spanish Scholarships And Financial Aid

Students wishing to study abroad without excessively impacting their finances should research the scholarships and grants available to them. The Erasmus+ programme covers student exchanges within Europe, offering Spanish students the chance to complete part or all of their degrees on an exchange semester or year abroad. In Spain, MAEC-AECID (the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation and the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation) offer grants for postgraduate studies and cultural exchanges for Spanish and international students, particularly those from Latin America, Africa, and Asia. The La Caixa Foundation also offers international mobility scholarships, which are usually merit-based.

International Scholarships

If a specific country enamours you, it pays to spend time researching the different opportunities it offers. Some of the most renowned scholarships include Fulbright, which offers Spanish citizens the chance to study in the U.S. Grants are awarded for Master’s degrees and PhDs. This scholarship is ultra-competitive and requires an impressive academic record. Chevening in the UK offers fully funded scholarships for one-year Master’s programmes. The DAAD in Germany offers a range of scholarships for postgraduate studies. The French government offers the Eiffel Excellence Scholarship in France for Master’s and PhD degrees. A good place to start is the international student finance pages of the websites of your chosen universities. Note, too, that many deadlines are between eight and 12 months ahead of the start date, so it pays to do your research way in advance. You will also need to provide a host of documents, including academic transcripts, proof of language proficiency, letters of recommendation, statements of purpose, and, in some cases, project proposals.

Finding The Right Accommodation

Accommodation-hunting can be a bit of a hassle for parents and young students, above all when they aren’t familiar with the area their chosen universities are located in. Our research has revealed that the offerings of different countries vary considerably. For instance, when researching the Netherlands, we found that some universities (such as Erasmus University Rotterdam and the University of Amsterdam) collaborate with external providers (including SSH, DUWO, XIOR, and Room Plaza) to offer accommodation (including shared flats and rented rooms) to international students. These are sometimes short-term contracts for one academic year and are allocated via a lottery system or through direct application to universities. The number of reserved spots is small. For instance, only 25 per cent of Erasmus University’s international intake accede to these contracts. As found on Reddit and other forums, many students are using online platforms like ROOM.nl to find studios or apartments in their chosen cities.

In the antipodes, meanwhile, universities in cities like Melbourne and Sydney have polished websites with recommendations for specific accommodations. Universities collaborate closely with purpose-built student accommodation providers to allocate guaranteed or priority rooms for new or international students. Some providers, such as Scape and Iglu, have 24/7 reception service, which is reassuring for students arriving in the country from afar. In case you’re wondering how popular Australia is, you may be surprised. It is one of the world’s most in-demand destinations for international students, consistently ranking among the top three globally. In 2025, it hosted nearly 800,000 international students, the highest on record for the country, indicating strong ongoing demand. The numbers explain why accommodation hunting seems to be such a smooth, polished process.

When reading about international study, I always remember being 14 and begging my parents to send me to Paris. At the time, my dream was to become a chef, to whip up elegant creations and earn a string of Michelin stars. As luck would have it, I ended up studying far more traditional courses in my hometown of Brisbane, Australia. My uni years were some of the best in my life, and I wouldn’t take them back. Still, I always wondered what would have happened if I’d headed to Paris to discover the cradle of fine cuisine while broadening my horizons in the city of my dreams. The year I graduated, I headed to Spain, far away from my family and intending to improve my Spanish. It is never too late to leave what is familiar for a new adventure, but somehow, university life is particularly conducive to meeting new people and discovering different ways of viewing and experiencing the world. So if you’re a student with dreams of finding yourself in a new country, be courageous, do your research, and don’t be afraid to chase knowledge across continents.