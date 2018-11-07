The Hotel Arts, managed by the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, is one of Barcelona’s most iconic architectural structures, owing in no small part to its most eye-catching feature: a large-scale, golden-hued sculpture by Frank Ghery known as ‘El Peix’, similar in shape to a goldfish.
The statue glimmers beneath the Mediterranean sun, changing in appearance according to the time of day. El Peix was built for the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and currently serves as a canopy for the casino and restaurants that connect the hotel to the lively boardwalk.
Impressive Architecture
The Hotel Arts lives up to its name in its design; it is the brainchild of Bruce Graham, who envisioned 44 stories of exposed glass and steel, which would make up the tallest building in Barcelona and a prominent feature of the city skyline. The interiors of the Hotel Arts are equally innovative and, in some areas, futuristic. They house a priceless collection of 20th-century art by Catalán and Spanish artists.
Close to Heaven
Located on the waterfront parallel to 91 metres of beach, the Hotel is within walking distance of the historic centre of Barcelona, where visitors can treat themselves to a meal and drinks at a multitude of fantastic bars and restaurants. Also nearby is La Rambla, the Picasso Museum, and the boardwalk by the sea. There are numerous activities to keep you occupied, including a visit to the Casino, taking a two-hour boat ride to watch the sunset and enjoy a swim off the boat, and a night visit to Icebarcelona, where you can enjoy colourful cocktails while marvelling at painstakingly created ice sculptures.
Putting on the Ritz
The Hotel Arts has 483 rooms in total, including 397 double rooms, 56 executive suites, the Arts Suite, and the Mediterranean Suite. It also boasts 28 luxurious penthouses, including the Presidential and Royal Suites. All rooms offer panoramic views of the city skyline and the sea. They are decorated in luxurious materials such as marble and solid wood, and boast inviting features including a plasma screen satellite TV, Bang & Olufsen audio centre, high-speed Internet connection and an in-room refreshment bar. The penthouses, located on the top 10 floors of the hotel, offer one-, two-, and three-bedroom options. All contain a lounge, dining area, and kitchen so they are ideal for families. The décor is warm yet modern, featuring light neutral colours and plenty of natural wood. Penthouse guests enjoy exclusive services, including butler service, private reception and concierge services, and the use of a Mini Cooper Cabrio to discover the city. Fitness buffs take note: The Presidential and Royal Suites have their own personal gym!
A Dash of Exclusivity
Those seeking VIP treatment should consider becoming guests at The Club, located on the upper floors of the Hotel and offering complimentary food presentations, continental breakfasts, afternoon tea, cocktails and more. This is the ideal spot for an important meeting or to enjoy an intimate tête-à-tête.
Honing Your Wellness
Most people visiting Barcelona will find that their days are full. Visits to the architectural masterpieces of this city are key, but so is finding time to relax. Do so at 43 The Spa, perched on floors 42 and 43 of the Hotel and measuring an impressive 3,000m2. Enjoy a wide range of body and facial treatments by iconic brand Natura Bissé, including the exclusive Diamond range of treatments. The Spa is also home to an impressive wet zone with saunas, Klafs colour therapy steam rooms, vitality pools, ice fountains, and more. Fitness buffs, meanwhile, will find all the top equipment they are used to for strength workouts, as well as mind/body balance classes such as yoga, Tai Chi, and Pilates. In the private gardens, guests can indulge with an outdoor swimming pool and whirlpool in which to enjoy a few laps or simply relax. The Infinity Pool & Lounge, meanwhile, is located in the Hotel’s upper garden, overlooking the Gehry sculpture and evolving into a cool place to party by night.
Wining and Dining
The Hotel Arts is home to numerous bars and restaurants, including P41 & Coctelarium (where talented mixologists are waiting to make the cocktail of your dreams), Enoteca (where Michelin-starred Chef Paco Pérez dreams up Mediterranean temptations) and of course, Arola – the baby of celebrity Chef Sergi Arola, known for his innovative interpretations of Catalán cuisine.
Whether you are in Barcelona for business or pleasure, the Hotel Arts is the ideal spot to lay your heart between sightseeing and partying. A gastronomic resort in its own right and famed spa destination, it also has plenty to tempt those who prefer to stay in and enjoy the unique seaside setting. Sport, culture, and architectural masterpieces are the most oft-cited reasons for tourists choosing Barcelona, and these motives are the very same ones that may make you opt for the Hotel Arts during your next visit.
