Impressive Architecture

The Hotel Arts lives up to its name in its design; it is the brainchild of Bruce Graham, who envisioned 44 stories of exposed glass and steel, which would make up the tallest building in Barcelona and a prominent feature of the city skyline. The interiors of the Hotel Arts are equally innovative and, in some areas, futuristic. They house a priceless collection of 20th-century art by Catalán and Spanish artists.

Close to Heaven

Located on the waterfront parallel to 91 metres of beach, the Hotel is within walking distance of the historic centre of Barcelona, where visitors can treat themselves to a meal and drinks at a multitude of fantastic bars and restaurants. Also nearby is La Rambla, the Picasso Museum, and the boardwalk by the sea. There are numerous activities to keep you occupied, including a visit to the Casino, taking a two-hour boat ride to watch the sunset and enjoy a swim off the boat, and a night visit to Icebarcelona, where you can enjoy colourful cocktails while marvelling at painstakingly created ice sculptures.

Putting on the Ritz

The Hotel Arts has 483 rooms in total, including 397 double rooms, 56 executive suites, the Arts Suite, and the Mediterranean Suite. It also boasts 28 luxurious penthouses, including the Presidential and Royal Suites. All rooms offer panoramic views of the city skyline and the sea. They are decorated in luxurious materials such as marble and solid wood, and boast inviting features including a plasma screen satellite TV, Bang & Olufsen audio centre, high-speed Internet connection and an in-room refreshment bar. The penthouses, located on the top 10 floors of the hotel, offer one-, two-, and three-bedroom options. All contain a lounge, dining area, and kitchen so they are ideal for families. The décor is warm yet modern, featuring light neutral colours and plenty of natural wood. Penthouse guests enjoy exclusive services, including butler service, private reception and concierge services, and the use of a Mini Cooper Cabrio to discover the city. Fitness buffs take note: The Presidential and Royal Suites have their own personal gym!