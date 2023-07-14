A Touch Of The Middle East

We began with a heavenly Roasted Barrel Cheese, with feta cheese, lemon, chestnut honey, sun dried tomatoes and olives, combined with a creamy Almadraba Bluefin Tuna Tartar, a piquant Wagyu Steak Tartar, and a mix of Pickles and Dips. These were perfect for sharing and we eagerly tucked-in, enjoying the different variety of flat breads that came as accompaniments.

With our palates buzzing from this array of flavours, we were relishing the occasion while we sipped on a chilled José Pariente. The wine list offers a good selection of international wines, Champagnes, enticing cocktails and mocktails.

Our main coursers arrived with a flourish, the Kobe Flank Steak being unveiled from a large upturned glass jar full of smoke, which of course permeated the meat with a lovely smokey flavour. With the steak being served in fine slices, this too was perfect for sharing, as was the Miso Glazed Wild Atlantic Salmon and the Ibodai – amazing tacos of charred butter fish, spiced pumpkin and mango chutney, with spring onion, chilli caviar and cucumber. We garnished these great preparations with Honey and Lemon Couscous with Cinnamon and Cilantro, and Pumpkin and Beetroot Dumplings with Garlic and Dates, Truffle Mayo and Tzatziki.

Food this good tastes even better this close to the sea, served in a superlative setting with great views and cosy comfort. We completed a memorable lunch with Halwa – a mousse with pistachios, chocolate and infused tangerine – and a Cherry Pot Panna Cotta, all in agreement that Ocean Club have pulled off a masterstroke with Dune Beach, a haven to keep coming back to.