Dune Beach is a great new venue from the Management team of Ocean Club who have crafted a concept that’s refreshingly different. The menu has a distinct middle-eastern influence, with many of the platters designed for sharing.
Words James Sinclair, Photography Kevin Horn & Pedro Jaen
We arrived on a lovely sunny afternoon to a warm welcome from the reception and the Manager, Miguel Ángel Urrejola, and were shown to a table facing the beach by our waiter, Guillaume, a young man from Belgium who was extremely helpful when it came to taking our orders. The staff uniform is an attractive combination of stone coloured shorts and T-shirts in teal with the restaurant logo.
Occupying a privileged location right on the seafront in Costa Bella nestled in protected sand dunes that lead to one of the best beaches in Marbella, the restaurant is circular in concept, with folding glass doors which will enclose the interior when the weather turns cooler in the autumn – the intention is to remain open all year round, only closing for January and February.
Secluded Beachfront Dining
Today, however, we took full advantage of the surrounding terrace, which emanates a sophisticated charm, with decking, pillars, shading chairs and tables all in a light wood with white cushions, rattan chairs and sofas. Wood abounds here, with roped pathways along the sand dunes and the steps leading to the beach, even the DJ booth. The table tops sport a laminated stone effect with serviettes in beige linen nicely matching the profusion of triangular shade sails.
This being our first visit, with the venue only recently having opened, we elected to sample an assortment of dishes. The menu is fairly compact with a range of starters, salads, mains and desserts and there is also a Beach Menu, served directly to the sun beds, with options that are easier to consume on the beach.
A Touch Of The Middle East
We began with a heavenly Roasted Barrel Cheese, with feta cheese, lemon, chestnut honey, sun dried tomatoes and olives, combined with a creamy Almadraba Bluefin Tuna Tartar, a piquant Wagyu Steak Tartar, and a mix of Pickles and Dips. These were perfect for sharing and we eagerly tucked-in, enjoying the different variety of flat breads that came as accompaniments.
With our palates buzzing from this array of flavours, we were relishing the occasion while we sipped on a chilled José Pariente. The wine list offers a good selection of international wines, Champagnes, enticing cocktails and mocktails.
Our main coursers arrived with a flourish, the Kobe Flank Steak being unveiled from a large upturned glass jar full of smoke, which of course permeated the meat with a lovely smokey flavour. With the steak being served in fine slices, this too was perfect for sharing, as was the Miso Glazed Wild Atlantic Salmon and the Ibodai – amazing tacos of charred butter fish, spiced pumpkin and mango chutney, with spring onion, chilli caviar and cucumber. We garnished these great preparations with Honey and Lemon Couscous with Cinnamon and Cilantro, and Pumpkin and Beetroot Dumplings with Garlic and Dates, Truffle Mayo and Tzatziki.
Food this good tastes even better this close to the sea, served in a superlative setting with great views and cosy comfort. We completed a memorable lunch with Halwa – a mousse with pistachios, chocolate and infused tangerine – and a Cherry Pot Panna Cotta, all in agreement that Ocean Club have pulled off a masterstroke with Dune Beach, a haven to keep coming back to.
INFO
Dune Beach, Avenida de Cervantes, Urb.
Costa Bella. Open every day from 11:00.
Tel: (+34) 951 615 213.
reservations@dunebeachmarbella.com,
www.dunebeachmarbella.com