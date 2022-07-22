Sculpted Curves

The overall concept and master plan was the creation of Maíz y Díaz, who placed the bar high to create a design to set Dunique Marbella apart. Flowing gently downwards to the beach on six hectares of land are the infinite curves of luxuriant duplex garden and penthouse apartments with ample, beautifully styled space, where interiors merge seamlessly with outdoor living areas – always against a backdrop of the sea. The sounds and scents of the latter form part of life in this peaceful location surrounded by golf and tennis clubs, shops and fine dining – the perfect setting in which to relax and soak up the Marbella sun.

“The architects, working together with the team from Prime Invest, produced a stunning design of sensuously sculpted lines inspired by the gentle geometry of this coastline setting,” says Carlos, and in combination with the finest quality materials it works together with beautifully proportioned dimensions to create a visual harmony both in the semi-detached villas and the duplex apartments. “The tonal and textural detailing add further impact to Dunique Marbella, complemented further by the interior decoration options provided by Pedro Peña and JA Flores, which encompass furnishings and personalised detailing all the way to specially sourced art collections.”

With quality, superlative styling and finishing as just a starting point, painstaking detail has gone into making Dunique Marbella truly outstanding in every way. “There is a choice of different layouts both for the villas and the apartments, but they all offer space and refinement, with the apartments set within these gorgeous low-rise buildings where the infinity pools and Jacuzzis of the generously proportioned penthouses and garden apartments merge with the blue of the sea.” The latter feature large ground floor living spaces that flow out onto private gardens overlooking the landscaped communal grounds, with a lower level as in villas that is flooded with natural light. Each individual property features its own private pool

The villas, on the other hand, follow a semi-detached configuration in which every set of two is positioned in such a way as to provide optimal privacy, with one containing a swimming pool in the garden and rooftop Jacuzzi, and its neighbour having the opposite combination. “A lot of detail and indeed experience has gone into the design, orientation and fitting of these properties, in which we have put the feedback of contemporary homebuyers to good use.” Forms, textures and views merge in these superlative homes to create the setting for privileged living by the beach. Here, the choice between a villa or apartment is a strictly personal one, as each of the properties offers the specifications, luxuries and space of a top-of-the-range home.