From Concept to Pioneering Firm

Many good ideas emerge out of personal experience, or more likely, personal frustration, and it was no different when James Dyson was exasperated by the poor performance of a vacuum cleaner he had bought. It was forever becoming clogged and losing suction power, as well as being somewhat clumsy when handled by anyone with less than ideal dexterity. So, in keeping with his profession and personality, Dyson opened the patient up, studied it, identified the problem and set about trying to create a solution for it.

The breakthrough solution came from thinking outside the box and finding it in an altogether unrelated field. In a fruitful cross-fertilisation between different engineering fields, Dyson applied the giant cyclone systems that by creating a centrifugal vortex are used to clarify liquids and gasses by separating out impurities. Such systems were used on a large scale by sawmills, but when building his own scaled down model, he began to wonder if this centrifugal vortex process could also be applied on a smaller scale to vacuum cleaners, and in the process provide powerful suction to extract dust without the accompanying clogging up of the bags.

From Inventor to CEO

Tests at home proved successful, and so Dyson’s foray into vacuum cleaner technology was born. Yet the majority partners in his firm believed if it was so easy to improve upon such products, then the large manufacturers would have done so long ago. James Dyson held onto his idea and was pushed out of the company but managed to find an investor to build the first prototypes. The initial idea was to sell the licence to said large manufacturers, but as the sale of vacuum cleaner bags was so lucrative they weren’t interested. So Dyson went it alone and launched the Kleeneze Rotork Cyclon in 1983.

Expensive and ahead of its time, it at first remained a niche novelty product of which just 500 were sold in the first year, but Dyson clung on to the idea and the technology concept behind it, and gradually expanded the market for the product from its British base to also include other parts of Europe, North America and Japan. By 1991 he was ready to launch Dyson Appliances Ltd. and produce the first dual-cyclone vacuum cleaner bearing the Dyson brand name, the DA001. By 1993 he had left third party production and set up his own factory in Chippenham, Wiltshire.

Not listening to marketers and accountants, he followed the path of engineering and pure product design, and was proven right when the DC01 became the top-selling vacuum cleaner in the UK in 2001. The Dyson name was now firmly established, and more importantly, not as just another appliance manufacturer but as a company associated with ground-breaking, innovative new engineering concepts that produced superior, stylish modern products. The public took to Dyson’s devices in ever wider sections of the world, inspired by its range of innovative vacuum cleaners – which now also featured effective ball-roller design – as well as by a growing number of even more innovative products such as the bladeless fan, the Airblade hand drier and the Dyson Hot, a warm air fan heater also without fast-opinning blades or visible heating elements.