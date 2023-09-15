Virrey in Spanish means Viceroy – an indication of just what the designers had in mind with this project, a development of beautiful homes in the most exclusive area of Marbella – The Golden Mile.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy Of Engel & Völkers
What happens if you desire privacy, space, and open sea and mountain views – almost a country feeling – and yet also want to be upon the Golden Mile and its beaches? Well, normally that would be it – good luck with the search, for not only does this seem to be a near impossible combination of elements, but the Golden Mile is also a highly sought after and well-consolidated area. As a result of the associated shortage of land in such a prime location, there are few luxurious new modern villas such as Virrey Villas by Vasari, which unlike many on the Golden Mile is newly built.
What may surprise those familiar with the Marbella – and in particular the Golden Mile – property market is the fact that these villas are on the market for €3,5 million upwards, well below the €5 million norm for this exclusive area. This adds value and an enhanced investment proposition to an already compelling range of attractions, not least of which are a prime location with sea and mountain views and top-spec homes. It is for this reason that Vasari has named the project Viceroy and designed and fitted it accordingly.
Every now and then a jewel of a project comes to the market that appears to defy the odds and provides just that – a modern villa surrounded by space in Marbella’s top address. “Virrey Villas by Vasari is a select offering of five contemporary villas in a setting upon the western edge of the Golden Mile, literally a short distance to the beach, the renowned Marbella Club and Puente Romano hotels, with their elegant beach clubs, tennis centre and Michelin star dining opportunities, and midway between Puerto Banús and Marbella town,” says Smadar Kahana, CEO of Engel & Völkers Marbella, sole agents for the project. “It is a location where demand outstrips supply, so excitement arises around a project of this kind, which consists of five stylish modern homes on plots between 1,272m2 and 2,104m2. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom villas feature 21st century architectural design and the latest technical infastructure and lifestyle comforts.”
Vasari has long since established a name for itself as one of the leading developers of quality homes on the Costa del Sol, and the design team wanted to outdo itself and make Virrey Villas their finest project yet, offering a prime blend of modern refinement and classic elegance. The homes share a design language with subtle individual details, but range in size between 471m2 and 629m2, with porches and terraces that measure in excess of 100m2 to provide lots of private living space in a low-density environment distributed over three floors.
Live Like A Viceroy In Marbella
Developers will often tell you that plots of rare beauty and quality deserve homes of the very same standing. This is because such locations are hard to come by in a market like Marbella’s, and when they do, warrant a project that matches its intrinsic value. Specialist developers with a great deal of market knowledge and longstanding experience in this region such as Vasari have a definite advantage when it comes to finding such opportunities, as well as the ability to do them justice, and Virrey Villas is a prime example.
Now entering the final stages of development, the five properties will be delivered key-ready during the summer (three villas will be ready at the end of September and the final two in November) – all set up to occupy, designer finished and ready to enjoy. These days, this means a luxurious villa that features all the latest comforts, technical standards, energy-efficient functionality and post-snagging detailing ranging from landscaped garden and furnishing styled by Bijan Laufer from The Art – Interior Design, right down to cups and saucers. Virrey Villas is set to offer a superlative lifestyle in Marbella’s best address.
Modern Quality Meets Classic Inspiration
“Vasari wanted to create a timeless classic,” says Smadar. “It’s not an easy design brief to give leading architect Juan Carlos Tortosa Aguilera, who also designed the stunning modern mansion by Vasari in Cascada de Camoján 55, but he has translated it into a bold style that will certainly stand the test of time. The villas blend familiar contemporary cues with a fresh treatment of materials and dimensions, which involves dressed concrete, glass and clean white surfaces in a new way. Taken together, the end result is evocative and well-balanced, with large panoramic windows that take in the impressive views offered by the location. In fact, the form and positioning of the windows is one of the playful elements of design used to great effect.”
Landscaping complements architectural design at Virrey Villas, where the unfaltering attention to detail continues indoors in interior spaces that dazzle the eye with gorgeous modern lacquered doors, elegantly lit stairs, modern kitchens and bathrooms, and the quality of the materials used, as well as the craftsmanship employed upon them. A tranquil beige-based palette is used with great style throughout the villas, adding a sense of refinement to cool, crisp interiors with understated neutral tones. The result is a calming effect within an interior design that blends northern and southern European stylistic traditions.
Smooth lacquered and more rugged textures complement one another within a neutral colour palette that flows from the grey of the kitchen to sand-toned dressing rooms and light-coloured bathrooms, as well as from stone and concrete to fine fabrics and smooth surfaces. At Virrey Villas, modern and classic elements come together well to create luxury residences for today with a touch of inspiration from the past. Interspersed among this living environment are the kind of views that attract people to Marbella, along with spaces designed to optimally enjoy them.
Terraces, gardens and private swimming pools are central in this, to which are added rooftop areas dedicated to iconic Marbella lifestyle enjoyment, featuring a bar, kitchen and dining space, lounge and chill-out zone, as well as a sunbathing deck with Jacuzzi. As Smadar says: “Nothing has been left out in these homes designed to offer the ultimate experience of life in this region – and a location that is tranquil and private yet finds itself within a two-kilometre range of beaches and golf clubs, where Puerto Banús adds the final ingredient to living as a modern Viceroy in Marbella.”
INFO
Engel & Völkers, Exclusive sales agency of Villas Virrey
Local 5, COMPLEJO La Poveda, Blvd. Principe Alfonso de Hohenlohe, Marbella.
Tel: (+34) 952 868 406.
info@virreyvillas.com
www.virreyvillas.com