What happens if you desire privacy, space, and open sea and mountain views – almost a country feeling – and yet also want to be upon the Golden Mile and its beaches? Well, normally that would be it – good luck with the search, for not only does this seem to be a near impossible combination of elements, but the Golden Mile is also a highly sought after and well-consolidated area. As a result of the associated shortage of land in such a prime location, there are few luxurious new modern villas such as Virrey Villas by Vasari, which unlike many on the Golden Mile is newly built.

What may surprise those familiar with the Marbella – and in particular the Golden Mile – property market is the fact that these villas are on the market for €3,5 million upwards, well below the €5 million norm for this exclusive area. This adds value and an enhanced investment proposition to an already compelling range of attractions, not least of which are a prime location with sea and mountain views and top-spec homes. It is for this reason that Vasari has named the project Viceroy and designed and fitted it accordingly.