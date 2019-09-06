A Social Perspective

Jo Anne Van Tilburg believes that another reason for the downfall of Rapa Nui’s natives was social inequality. The wealthy made all major decisions, deciding how the lower classes should live and forcing them to harvest food for the entire population. They also decided all matters pertaining to the moai – including how they should be built. Van Tilburg told UCLA’s Jessica Wolf that the natives were highly skilled at farming and fishing, but they were less adept at managing their resources. Social inequality, combined with environmental fragility and the advent of the slave trade, made them unable to defend themselves sufficiently.

Ahu Tongariki

As inspiring as the statues are the platforms they stand on. Ahu Tongariki is the largest ceremonial structure built on Easter island and is considered the most important megalithic monument in Polynesia. The central platform measures almost 100 metres and it is topped with the greatest number of moai (15) on the island, with statues varying in height.

The Poike Volcano Speaks

When you first encounter the stately moai, you are taken aback by the stillness and spirituality they exude. However, step a few metres back from the row of giants and you will behold a site of great natural beauty – including the Poike Volcano (the oldest volcano on the island), whose eruptions resulted in the formation of the eponymous peninsula. The top of the volcano is covered by a lush eucalyptus forest, while its southern end comprises majestic cliffs that descend to the cove of Hanga Nui.

A Legendary Battle

It was on the Poke Peninsula that the mythological battle between the ‘Long Ears’ and the ‘Short Ears’ took place. According to this narrative, the ‘Long Ears’ were domineering and haughty, leading the ‘Short Ears’ (who were charged with the most laborious tasks) to rebel. In order to defeat their foe, the ‘Long Ears’ dug deep ditches, filling them with branches. The intention was to light the ditches with fire and force the ‘Short Ears’ to fall into this trap. In fact, the joke was on them. A ‘Short Ears’ woman married to a ‘Long Ears’ man warned her people about the devious plan, and while the ‘Long Ears’ slept, the ‘Short Ears’ set the ditch alight and attacked. The ‘Long Ears’ revealed that their strategic abilities were not as great as the size of their flappers, falling into their own ditch and succumbing to an agonising death by fire.

The Ceremonial Village of Orongo

This emerald hued village is easily one of the most spectacular sites on the Island. Located on the southwestern part of the Rano Kau volcano, it was inhabited by the chiefs of the ancient tribes, who hoped to collect the first sacred egg of the manutara bird in the spring season. This celebration had a deep religious significance; it was held in honour of Makemake, the God of Creation. The chiefs and important tribe members built low-lying homes from laminar basalt slabs. Around 54 houses were built on the edge of the Ranu Kau crater. Unlike the houses on the rest of the island (which were made of vegetable fibres), solid walls were built to resist the lashing of the winds.

If you are visiting Easter Island, the Rano Kau volcano area is indeed a must-see site. Its deep azure crater lake is a scene of great serenity, perfect for spending a few hours on a sunny day. The area also has a short hiking trail which ends with a towering view of the Pacific Ocean.

Many Things to See

If the mystery of caves are your thing, then head for the Ana Te Pahu site – home to so many caves that are within a short distance from each other. Remember to bring a powerful torch; it can get very dark in there! If you love swimming, don’t miss Anakena Beach, which is very close to the moai sculptures and graced with swaying palm trees. If you prefer to explore under the surface, there are local diving centres that will guide you to some of the most impressive underground water features. Ovahe Beach, surrounded by cliffs of reddish volcanic origin, is known for its fine pink sand – the result of a blend of volcanic slag and eroded coral.

Where to Stay?

One of Easter Island’s highlights is its collection of eco lodges. Hangaroa Eco Village & Spa is conveniently close to the main village of Hanga Roa, and boasts a construction that is inspired on the ceremonial village of Orongo. The resort has a stunning outdoor pool, luxurious spa, and fabulous activity list that includes visits to the beach, bicycle rides, and trekking. It makes an ideal choice for travellers who like to blend fun and adventure. Also highly rated is Posada de Mike Rapu, ensconced in the midst of a nature-filled paradise bearing trees and prairies, and boasting a panoramic view of the Pacific. This resort offers a host of programmes focusing on wellness, archaeology, and photography. There are many things to see and explore on Easter Island but the best way to do so, is with a guide – so that your visit comes to mean much more than taking a humorous selfie!

WORDS MARISA CUTILLAS