Looking even better in real life than on renders, this luxurious beachside development in Estepona with the sensual curves designed by Rafael de La Hoz is the winner of the 5-star award for Best Architecture in Spain. One of the Costa del Sol’s most stylish new apartment projects is coming to life at one of its very best frontline beach locations.
Kronos Homes, the creators of The Edge, came upon this prime sea-fronting location in a peaceful setting just west of Estepona and its charming marina area. They knew this spot deserved more than just a ‘normal’ project. Offering direct access to a very secluded stretch of sandy beach, the plot follows the curvature of the shoreline towards Gibraltar. Viewing from here, the Rock takes shape in the distance, with the mountains of North Africa behind it. This is one of the finest beachfront spots on the Costa del Sol. It’s peaceful, private and yet panoramic and close to all amenities.
With golf courses, shops, restaurants and the charm of Estepona’s historic centre just a few minutes away, they recognised the uniqueness of the setting. They decided to make this a landmark development that would stand out for what has since become the philosophy behind The Edge: #puredesign. They thrived to achieve a vision of design-led excellence to accompany a top location and first-class on-site security and amenities. They instructed one of the leading architects in Spain, Rafael de La Hoz, to create a development that would add to the beauty of this seaside location.
STELLAR DESIGN
The result is an outstanding new development of 68 apartments and penthouses ranging from two- to four-bedrooms. They all enjoy spectacular sea views from their sleek terraces.
The name, The Edge, refers to this beachfront setting, whose sensually curved lines also provided the architect with inspiration. It led to a curvature that allows all of the properties to look beyond the gorgeous inner parkland area with swimming pools, cascading water features, sun decks and other amenities reminiscent of a five-star resort.
Stretching out beyond this private domain of landscaped greenery rise the blue of the sea and the sky. Together with the iconic landmarks of the Pillars of Hercules in the distance, and the nautically-inspired wooden decks of the terraces, they form a blend of blue, green and earthy hues. The contemporary architectural styling in white Krion finishing adds a sense of fresh modernity. Seagulls, the salty scent of the sea, the caressing sound of the waves and gentle breezes mark this out as a spot where summer memories are made.
AWARDS FOR THE EDGE
The Edge took away the top prize for Best Architecture in Spain at the recent International Property awards in London. Not only for the creative, organic forms in its architecture and the beautiful materials used, but also for the layout and concept of the entire project. It features many innovative elements that are firsts on the Costa del Sol and raise the bar for property development here.
First is the fact that this gated community with 24-hour security is visually car-free, with one entrance leading to underground parking for residents.
The communal areas are bright, comfortable and welcoming in a fresh, stylish way, leading to an impressive list of facilities or indeed your private home. This could be an apartment, a penthouse or one of the beachfront villas within the complex – another unique feature at The Edge.
The facilities, which are incorporated seamlessly into the design and make the most of natural light and inspiring views, include a Health Club. It features a state-of-the-art indoor-outdoor gym, a heated interior swimming pool of almost 25 metres in length, a relaxation area and a spa with different jets, Turkish bath and sauna.
You will feel like you’re in a stylish resort as you arrive at the Health Club’s manned reception area and head for the his and hers changing rooms and showers, or indeed for a game of paddle tennis.
LIFE BY THE SEA
The outdoor area is a manicured park with water features surrounding a large, impressive infinity edge swimming pool and sunbathing decks that look straight out over the Mediterranean Sea. The complex enjoys full security yet also has direct access to the beach and coastal pathway, which leads in the direction of Estepona and its marina, passing coves and bays along the way. Indoor and out, views are a companion to life by the sea’s edge, where the facilities add to a privileged lifestyle and the stylish apartments with award-winning architectural design feature cruise-ship inspired terraces, spacious interiors with quality finishing, and sleek modern kitchens and bathrooms.
The apartments are comfortable and refined, the beachside villas a rare opportunity, and the penthouses offer magnificent vistas with large rooftop terraces where you can design your own lifestyle, fully supported by The Edge Concierge, the professional support service that is there for everything from arranging babysitters and chefs to maintenance, cleaning, airport transfers, key handling, bookings, reservations and personal advice and secretarial assistance. The latter is provided at The Edge’s very own co-working centre, which enables people on holiday to pop in whenever they need some time to concentrate on business, and provides fulltime residents with the option of working in an office environment without having to commute.
It’s life by the sea, but The Edge sets the tone for a dream lifestyle with everything at your fingertips.
WORDS MICHEL CRUZ PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF KRONOS HOMES
Tel: (+34) 952 110 362.