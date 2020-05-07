AWARDS FOR THE EDGE

The Edge took away the top prize for Best Architecture in Spain at the recent International Property awards in London. Not only for the creative, organic forms in its architecture and the beautiful materials used, but also for the layout and concept of the entire project. It features many innovative elements that are firsts on the Costa del Sol and raise the bar for property development here.

First is the fact that this gated community with 24-hour security is visually car-free, with one entrance leading to underground parking for residents.

The communal areas are bright, comfortable and welcoming in a fresh, stylish way, leading to an impressive list of facilities or indeed your private home. This could be an apartment, a penthouse or one of the beachfront villas within the complex – another unique feature at The Edge.

The facilities, which are incorporated seamlessly into the design and make the most of natural light and inspiring views, include a Health Club. It features a state-of-the-art indoor-outdoor gym, a heated interior swimming pool of almost 25 metres in length, a relaxation area and a spa with different jets, Turkish bath and sauna.

You will feel like you’re in a stylish resort as you arrive at the Health Club’s manned reception area and head for the his and hers changing rooms and showers, or indeed for a game of paddle tennis.