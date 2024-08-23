If you can envisage a collection of exquisitely styled modern homes in which sustainability is married to luxury, comfort and convenience, and all of this set within a private community in the hills overlooking the coastline, then you are seeing The Sky Marbella.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy Rivestia Costa del Sol
Follow the road up along wooded hillside suburbs and you come to the entrance of a select private community of homes. The gated entrance glides open to reveal a carefully curated living environment where attention to detail is the defining characteristic. By now, you are a few minutes away from the coastal road, surrounded by forested hills, mountain peaks, and valleys that flow down towards the sea. Look back and you see the coastline spread out before you; look around and you’re in a world of nature, space and views. Here, skies and the sea on the horizon merge as you enter one of the exclusive modern properties and gaze through its panoramic windows or enter the terrace and garden area.
The world seems to drop away from the infinity pool of the 16 private villas, leaving a floating sense of sea and sky flanked by views of mountains and greenery. Below, just a few minutes’ ride away, Marbella and its surroundings bustle with life, but here you are in your own domain. A touch of manmade paradise in the midst of nature.
The Sky Marbella is a very special living proposition, and one that looks and feels somehow different from what we’re used to, as it has been designed from the perspective of a lifestyle concept. In fact, these homes – 50 luxury apartments and 16 villas – are the product of a quality of life philosophy that blends comfort, aesthetic style, quality materials, lifestyle amenities, security, convenience, and sustainability together into one experience. “These are the ingredients that have gone into the making of the homes, and the outcome is very special indeed,” says Alfonso Lacruz, Sales Director of the project. “You could say that The Sky Marbella is the culmination of 60 years of luxury home development on the Costa del Sol.
Indeed, it feels like the evolution of luxury living for a new era – with an emphasis on quality of life, health, wellbeing, refinement and environmentally friendly living. The villas are designed by Manuel Burgos and the apartments are by Málaga-based Teodoro Cabrilla Studio, each following the same philosophy of style applied to the quality natural materials, advanced construction techniques, and sustainable technologies that mark this project.
The Apartments
The 50 apartments that make up an important part of The Sky Marbella are luxurious, to say the least. They occupy the upper segment within this property type within the prime Golden Triangle of Marbella, Estepona and Benahavís, and this is reflected in the standard of materials, brands, and volumes used. In fact, quality of living along with innovative design concepts are stand-out features within these homes that feature spacious open-plan living areas, large lifestyle-orientated terraces with panoramic views and private swimming pools, as well as community amenities such as a heated indoor pool, spa, gymnasium, and flexible workspaces.
“We employed local and in some cases recycled materials, optimised natural resources, and introduced new construction technologies and innovative materials, integrating the passive house with aerothermal energy for hot water supply and electrification panels for the communal areas,” says architect Teodoro Cabrilla. “White façades made of materials that allow ventilation, the use of water sheets, large double-height glazed doors and windows to make the most of natural light are just some of these elements.”
The Villas
If the apartments offer superlative standards of luxury and comfort, the villas take it a step further, with private infinity pools surrounded by ergonomically designed gardens and panoramic terraces with lounging and dining areas serviced by outdoor kitchens with a 25-year guarantee. The interiors are spacious, the materials exquisite and the kitchens by Poliform Italia, feature appliances by Gaggenau and Bora, and Dornbracht taps with a platinum finish. The solid wooden floors in chevron format offer underfloor heating in rooms with elegant floor to ceiling doors that lead to the main living areas, and private suites with specially styled bathrooms and dressing rooms. The homes also include a personal spa, gymnasium, entertainment area with bar, lounge and large screen TV, and a wine cellar.
“Our focus on sustainability manifests itself in the very design of the homes,” says villa designer Manuel Burgos, “prioritising optimal comfort with exceptional energy efficiency. The climate control has been carefully designed to assure constant temperatures in all rooms, minimising energy usage.”
“A notable aspect is the integrated HVAC system, which is so efficient that it doesn’t require the installation of solar panels. This innovative technology allows for smart energy management, reducing dependence on external sources and promising a comfortable and sustainable environment for residents.”
A Window on Marbella
From a wide range of perspectives, the villas and apartments at The Sky Marbella enjoy a window on Marbella. Situated just minutes from the bustling coast, they offer spectacular country, mountain, and sea views within an ambience of peace, privacy, and security. Developer Rivestia Costa del Sol has created a lifestyle concept here with Swiss precision and dedication to perfection, and it shows in the properties that will be delivered to owners in the course of 2026 – adding a next generation level of comfort and luxury to the Marbella lifestyle offering.