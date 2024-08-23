Follow the road up along wooded hillside suburbs and you come to the entrance of a select private community of homes. The gated entrance glides open to reveal a carefully curated living environment where attention to detail is the defining characteristic. By now, you are a few minutes away from the coastal road, surrounded by forested hills, mountain peaks, and valleys that flow down towards the sea. Look back and you see the coastline spread out before you; look around and you’re in a world of nature, space and views. Here, skies and the sea on the horizon merge as you enter one of the exclusive modern properties and gaze through its panoramic windows or enter the terrace and garden area.

The world seems to drop away from the infinity pool of the 16 private villas, leaving a floating sense of sea and sky flanked by views of mountains and greenery. Below, just a few minutes’ ride away, Marbella and its surroundings bustle with life, but here you are in your own domain. A touch of manmade paradise in the midst of nature.

The Sky Marbella is a very special living proposition, and one that looks and feels somehow different from what we’re used to, as it has been designed from the perspective of a lifestyle concept. In fact, these homes – 50 luxury apartments and 16 villas – are the product of a quality of life philosophy that blends comfort, aesthetic style, quality materials, lifestyle amenities, security, convenience, and sustainability together into one experience. “These are the ingredients that have gone into the making of the homes, and the outcome is very special indeed,” says Alfonso Lacruz, Sales Director of the project. “You could say that The Sky Marbella is the culmination of 60 years of luxury home development on the Costa del Sol.