Something Old, Something New

The historic heart of the city consists of the Old Town and the New Town. This is where you will rub shoulders with thousands of other tourists but it’s not too onerous. There’s so much to see and appreciate along the way. You will also find all manner of bars and restaurants, from classic to contemporary, to keep you sustained during your wanders. The Royal Mile is the ancient thoroughfare that connects Edinburgh Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse. It gained its name when it was the processional route for Scotland’s kings and queens and it is in fact (almost) a mile. You could walk it in a half hour but as there’s so much to see along the way, it’ll take a fair bit longer.

Edinburgh Castle stands out at the top of ‘The Mile’. Perched upon Castle Rock, it was once an impenetrable stronghold now successfully ‘invaded’ on a daily basis by hordes of culture-hungry tourists. Even the Romans and their main northern adversaries, the Picts, had trouble gaining a foothold here. There is only one tenable approach to the Castle via the eastward-sloping Royal Mile. Apart from today’s tourist swarm, the last significant assault was in 1745 when the Jacobite forces of Bonnie Prince Charlie once again wrested it, without much resistance, from English hands.

If you’re in the vicinity of the castle or indeed most parts of town around lunchtime, you will hear loud cannon fire! Don’t worry! It’s not another Jacobite uprising! The One o’Clock Gun is fired daily except Sunday from the castle ramparts. Originally, the cannon was fired to allow ships in the Firth of Forth to set their maritime clocks. Just outside the castle, you’ll notice Cannonball House where some wag might tell you an errant cannonball fired at the Jacobite army is embedded in the wall above the stairs. In truth, the ball was placed there to mark the gravitation height of the city’s first piped water supply.