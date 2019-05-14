If you haven’t been to D-Wine before, then its size and layout will surely leave you gobsmacked. The first thing you see when you enter is the curved designer wine storage space, whose glass structure enables you to view some of the most impressive and pricey wines in the world. Of course, the whole point of D-Wine is that there is something for everyone. Indeed, it is easy to sample wines that would be otherwise very difficult to access thanks to a special wine dispensing machine that keeps the world’s top bottles in optimal condition.

“We have many plans for the spring and summer months,” notes Edmund, adding, “In addition to traditional meat and fish, we will also offer an array of lighter dishes made with seasonal produce. Everything we prepare is sourced fresh from the market. Throughout the year, we offer dishes made with everything from white asparagus to artichokes. In the summer, we will have a selection of salads for those after more refreshing fare.”

D-Wine has an extensive menu with an impressive number of dishes to choose from. Its ample interiors are divided into several different areas. To the right is a lounge-style space with comfy sofas and tables, where diners can experience a first-class wine tasting (or blind wine tasting) session with the sommelier, Julio César García Valdés, while downing an exquisite plate of ham or other tapas. To the left, next to the wine cellar, there are also a few tables for those in the mood for privacy. The main dining area, ensconced beneath a pergola that opens up on sunny days and closes on cold or rainy days, boasts a cosy yet lively ambience that gathers friends, families, and business people.