A World of Flavours at the Puente Romano

The Puente Romano name may normally be linked to La Plaza and Sea Grill, but it actually has 12 different ‘points of sale’, including Pizza Romano (by the pool), private events, banquets, etc. The resort even had a food truck in front of La Terrasse for the summer, which was much appreciated by the revellers who enjoyed a night of dancing and drinks at this venue and its sister night club, La Suite.

The Espeto Experience at El Chiringuito

Thomas sums up what makes the culinary offerings and indeed, a stay at the Puente Romano, so different: “The resort’s ethos can be encapsulated in one question: ‘What do you want to do today?’.” Whether a paella and espeto cooking workshop, or a private romantic dinner for two appeals, the staff is ready to make it happen. And if espetos happen to be your thing, then you will most definitely be learning how to make them at El Chiringuito. “We have a master espeto cook who has been making this quintessential Malagueño dish for 55 years,” marvels Thomas.

The expert doesn’t just prepare espetos in the four-metre, sand-filled boat, either. Whole fish such as turbot and seafood such as squid and lobster are also grilled ‘on a stick’. Espeto-style cooking is just one of many world techniques employed at the Puente Romano. Chef Stork is into all sorts of heating and cooking methods and equipment, including the famous Josper oven (El Chiringuito); Robatayaki barbecues (for banquets); and charcoal barbecues, tandoori ovens, and Brazilian Rodizio barbecues at Sea Grill.