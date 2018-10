When Style Becomes Very Liveable

It is said that form follows function, and in El Ciprés style and practicality are interwoven through a central aesthetic concept and focus on detail – both visual and functional. The ground floor also features a series of bedroom suites with the same matt Turkish stone, solid wooden doors, walk-in dressing areas and almost concealed wardrobes and cupboards that can be found throughout the house.

The same is true of the guest suite, which features a kitchen and lounge/dining room, two bedrooms, a private terrace enjoying the same Zen-like views of the wooded hillsides as most of the suites, and of course an independent entrance.

The décor both inside and out includes stylish Italian and Spanish furniture, decorative pieces from modern designers and gorgeous 21st century chandeliers in the living room and kitchen by Portuguese design brand DelightFULL. “The furniture was chosen to complement the architecture and materials of the house,” says the owner, whose input also features in such practical elements as sun tubes that bring natural light into the bathrooms, staff entrances and functional independent distribution designed for optimal privacy and convenience, and air conditioning units that are concealed by modern dark wooden panels designed to make this practical feature a beautiful part of the home’s design.

There are no long, boring corridors in this villa, with the upper passageway coming to life with white stone and matt grey finishing, panoramic windows and a section offering views to the mountains on one side and the inner courtyard on the other that creates the feeling of walking on a bridge.

The same is true of the lower level passageway that skirts the courtyard to offer a mesmerising perspective view to the last of the bedroom suites, all of which enjoy their own terraces, views and garden access. This is especially true of the luxurious master suite, which is entered through a large walk-in dressing room, with a panoramic bathroom beautifully finished in richly veined matt brown marble and a private terrace and garden with imposing sea vistas all to itself.

The lower level is also the domain of the spa, reached through one of the home’s stellar design elements; it’s wood and glass staircase, which appears suspended in air as it contrasts against the light flooding in from the courtyard. A luxurious modern area of pampering and relaxation that also includes a gym, the spa centres upon an indoor heated swimming pool fit for a luxury resort hotel, with private terrace and garden as well as a hammam, changing rooms, cold plunge pool and sauna with a view. As in other parts of the house, this area can be discreetly screened off for optimal privacy. The spa area also features toilets and treatment rooms, as well as a large space with an existing plan for an entertainment area, bar, cinema and wine cellar.

“El Ciprés is a great family orientated house, and it’s designed to be cosy, to be flexible, allowing for different uses to happen over time and it ticks all the boxes in relation to quality, technical, design, functionality and leisure,” says Diego Tobal. “It is a luxurious modern villa that combines the very best of style and well thought-out functionality.”

The property is offered for sale by Panorama real estate agency in Marbella. Christopher Clover, CEO of Panorama says: “In addition to being in a stunning location, this is one the best designed homes we have ever had the pleasure of offering for sale. The villa has many unique features that are not easy to find in other properties, such as its original and spacious kitchen, the meticulous level garden in front of the south façade, the beautiful pool with the reflection of the sky and its impressive complete spa area with indoor pool to name a few. This really is a modern villa with a difference.”

WORDS MICHEL CRUZ PHOTOGRAPHY BY CHARLY SIMON & JAVIER CALLEJAS

www.panorama.es

Reference 9807