Inside and Out

The fact that this villa was born of a great love for design matched with a passion for detail and functionality is visible in everything, including the garden. Where many almost automatically lay out a semitropical garden with the almost obligatory palm tree, El Ciprés evokes a truly Andalusian atmosphere with its soft green lawn flanked by cork oaks, Mediterranean heather and pampas grass that sways beautifully in the wind.

“I believe that palm trees are more suitable to the coastal areas,” says the current owner, who personally guided the project from its conception through to conclusion. “When you’re in a beautiful mountainous setting like La Zagaleta it makes more sense to want to blend in with it, so we created one of the most level plots in the area and made the most of the fantastic sea and forested hillside views by designing a garden that blends in with its surroundings.”

The result is that the surrounding landscape looks like an extension of the villa’s grounds, thus amplifying the sense of space, privacy and amphitheatrical views framed by a singular cork oak that forms a mesmerising outline against the sky. This focal point adds depth of field to the stunning vistas enjoyed from within the house, its terraces and the rather spectacular modern swimming pool, which too is nothing short of unique.

“To achieve the intention of breaking down the volumes and creating a luxury villa that blends into its surroundings we allowed the layout of the villa to be inspired by the location, the views and the topography of the land,” says Diego Tobal. “Instead of raising the house up from ground level, as is standard, we concentrated the main living areas on the ground floor, with the main bedroom suites and also the spa lower down, but every single room and area has natural light and views. Each level has its own garden and special features that make the interiors very appealing.”

There is an easy symmetry to this villa that is not rigid or overbearing, but flows subtly throughout, adding to the sense of balance and harmony that El Ciprés exudes. The main living areas – the beautifully spacious and panoramic living room and the wonderfully stylish and comfortable kitchen/family room that really ‘brings the kitchen into the home’ – both flow on to terraces and the main garden and pool area. The brises soleil that reduce solar glare and add architectural details also form the stylistic inspiration for the ‘floating’ terrace covers that give the design further dimension.

The swimming pool is a study in architectural beauty raised above the level of most private villas. Indeed, this 20-metre long feature is sleek, modern and sophisticated, offering a beautiful infinity perspective that merges with the views on the horizon and seems to create a ‘hovering’ structure along with the 100m2 guest pavilion that features space for a bar, dining, lounging and sunbathing area, with the barbecue, storage and toilets neatly tucked away on the other side.