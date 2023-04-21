El Fuerte And Walt Disney

Since its origins as a four-star hotel, El Fuerte Marbella has attracted the crème de la crème of the celebrity sector, with creative icon, Walt Disney enjoying a working holiday at the resort and quickly transforming it into ‘the place to be’ for the rest of the jetset.

Disney lived at El Fuerte for various weeks alongside his beloved dog, Pluto. During his visit, which was undertaken to find locations for upcoming films, the talented cartoonist and producer forged a friendship with Pedro Guerrero (the hotel’s bell boy). The latter would walk Pluto twice a day in exchange for succulent tips. When Disney left the hotel for his villa on the Coast, their friendship was consolidated via daily visits, long chats, and afternoon tea at Disney’s home.

Since then, many other stars have sought refuge from the hustle and bustle of their busy lives at the resort – including Penélope Cruz, Lola Flores, Diana Dors, and the poet, Rafael Alberti. The 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s all formed part of Marbella’s “Golden Age,” but initiatives such as the Fuerte Marbella’s investment-heavy reformation are doing their share to bring back high-end glamour and elegance to the Coast.

José Luque García, General Director of Fuerte Group Hotels, explains that “the complete remodelling of the hotel, and its upgrade to a five-star hotel, will attract clients with a higher purchasing power. This will benefit both the city centre and the Old Town, and will give rise to many new jobs, within the hotel and beyond.”

The hotel’s fascinating history has served as a starting point for Beriestain’s studio, which has chosen to highlight Andalusian traditions, without resorting to stereotypes. Prominence has been given to the colours and materials of Southern Spain, to transform the Fuerte Marbella into an oasis of relaxation and luxury.