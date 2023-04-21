The El Fuerte Marbella Hotel is now a five-star establishment and renowned designer, Jaime Beriestain, is breathing fresh life into its interiors and taking the hotel to new heights of aesthetic appeal. His inspiration hails from the resort’s heritage and the culture and craftsmanship of Andalucía. Marisa Cutillas brings you all the news on what to expect from the brand-new, one-and-only El Fuerte Hotel.
Photography Courtesy of El Fuerte Marbella
Spring Awakenings
Spring 2023 is the projected reopening time for El Fuerte Marbella, a hotel with an over-60-year history and the historical privilege of being the first such establishment to open in the city centre.
Marbella’s Golden Age
Historians will know that in 1957, Don José Luque (who owned a chocolate factory and an oil mill) took the plunge into the tourism sector, opening a hotel by the sea in what was once a small fishing town. The hotel received its name El Fuerte (The Fort) from the 16th-century fortress that stood proudly before it. The latter was built by King Charles V to stave off pirate attacks and served as an ammunition storage point for many years.
El Fuerte And Walt Disney
Since its origins as a four-star hotel, El Fuerte Marbella has attracted the crème de la crème of the celebrity sector, with creative icon, Walt Disney enjoying a working holiday at the resort and quickly transforming it into ‘the place to be’ for the rest of the jetset.
Disney lived at El Fuerte for various weeks alongside his beloved dog, Pluto. During his visit, which was undertaken to find locations for upcoming films, the talented cartoonist and producer forged a friendship with Pedro Guerrero (the hotel’s bell boy). The latter would walk Pluto twice a day in exchange for succulent tips. When Disney left the hotel for his villa on the Coast, their friendship was consolidated via daily visits, long chats, and afternoon tea at Disney’s home.
Since then, many other stars have sought refuge from the hustle and bustle of their busy lives at the resort – including Penélope Cruz, Lola Flores, Diana Dors, and the poet, Rafael Alberti. The 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s all formed part of Marbella’s “Golden Age,” but initiatives such as the Fuerte Marbella’s investment-heavy reformation are doing their share to bring back high-end glamour and elegance to the Coast.
José Luque García, General Director of Fuerte Group Hotels, explains that “the complete remodelling of the hotel, and its upgrade to a five-star hotel, will attract clients with a higher purchasing power. This will benefit both the city centre and the Old Town, and will give rise to many new jobs, within the hotel and beyond.”
The hotel’s fascinating history has served as a starting point for Beriestain’s studio, which has chosen to highlight Andalusian traditions, without resorting to stereotypes. Prominence has been given to the colours and materials of Southern Spain, to transform the Fuerte Marbella into an oasis of relaxation and luxury.
Relax. Eat. Repeat
In addition to sporting a brand-new look, the resort will boast 251 rooms, 80 of which will be suites. There will also be a spa area (featuring treatments by Clarins) and gastronomic offerings that reflect Marbella’s sea-based traditions. The list of restaurants is still to be announced, but it is rumoured that the Fuerte Group is looking into providing Michelin-star-level experiences to please the palates of the savviest of guests.
Sustainable Luxury
Warm, harmonious, open spaces characterise the new hotel, which will feature many attributes found in Andalusian palaces, haciendas, and farm houses. Natural hues such as terracotta and earth abound and sustainable, durable materials proliferate. Local artisans and marble experts have worked hard to create beautiful bespoke materials that lend the interiors a luxurious, artistic feel. The result is a blend of countryside warmth and modern design touches that please those with an eye for design while also soothing clients’ mental health with the power of biophilic design.
Nature Takes The Lead
A passion for nature and its intricacies proliferates. The walls are covered in hand-painted, washed ceramics, the floors have a clay effect, lamps are inspired on the equestrian world, and an array of carved furniture pieces bear details of the Andalusian Holy Week. Beriestain explains, “When I embark on a project of this type, I immediately connect with local artisans. I don’t follow trends. Instead, I immerse myself in the history and tradition that surrounds a project. My aim is to create spaces where guests find beauty in every corner, without losing a connection to the site’s origins.”
The renovation works are now in their final stages, and the relaunch will pay testimony to Walt Disney’s words: “All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them.”