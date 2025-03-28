Nestled within the idyllic Castlemartyr Resort in County Cork, Ireland, the restaurant, Terre represents the creative brilliance of Chef Vincent Crepel. In just over two years, this intimate dining destination has garnered two Michelin stars, redefining modern gastronomy and establishing itself as a global culinary landmark.
Nestled within the idyllic Castlemartyr Resort in County Cork, Ireland, the restaurant, Terre represents the creative brilliance of Chef Vincent Crepel. In just over two years, this intimate dining destination has garnered two Michelin stars, redefining modern gastronomy and establishing itself as a global culinary landmark.
Born in Luz-Saint-Sauveur in the French Pyrenees, Vincent’s passion for food was ignited in his family’s kitchen, where his Italian heritage and vibrant culinary traditions played a central role. His culinary journey has taken him across the world, blending classical French techniques with Southeast Asian flavours, while honouring the essence of the lands he inhabits.
His vast experience reveals a love for challenge and a desire to learn from the very best. Although French cuisine is a key influence in his cuisine, his early experiences were mostly outside France. Vincent has honed his craft at restaurants the calibre of the three Michelin-starred Arzak in San Sebastián, the Hotel de Ville Crissier in Switzerland, and André Chiang in Singapore, among many other renowned establishments. In 2014, he opened his own restaurant, Porte 12, in Paris. This turn of events was fortuitous, for it enabled him to marry French technique, Asian flavours, and Japanese minimalism to perfection.
Terre, which opened in September 2022, is set within a comprehensively restored 18th-century manor house. The restaurant’s design elegantly combines historical charm with modern sophistication, offering an immersive dining experience that begins with Champagne and snacks at the chef’s table in the open kitchen. Guests are then taken on an exclusive tour, where they glimpse into the heart of Terre’s creative process, including its dry-ageing fridges and fermentation rooms.
With Chef Vincent’s classical French training, exploration of the Basque country and South East Asia, and use of local Irish ingredients, the menu at Terre highlights global inspirations. Vincent’s travels shape not only his menu but also his values and philosophies. At Terre, the focus is on the product, as is evident in dishes such as Chawanmushi with stone crab, caviar and bone broth, A5 Wagyu ‘Miyasaki Prefecture’ with wagyu beef, barley, and koji, and Irish Trout with carrot sauce, yuzu, kosho, and timut oil. All dishes can be perfectly paired with an eclectic choice of wines from the restaurant’s wine list, which features biodynamic and organic selections from boutique, family-owned vineyards worldwide.
Terre also delights guests with a unique Taiwanese tea pairing menu, prepared in collaboration with a seasoned Taiwanese tea sommelier. Vincent says, “Most non-alcoholic options are based on juices or kombuchas, but I always find them more filling than alcohol, so I wanted to find an option that wouldn’t spoil the tasting menu for the guests. Brewing these teas is hard work; they need to be extracted until the late hours of the night and steeped in specific pots and barrels.” Terre obtains this tea from a small, family-run farm. A unique extraction method is used to bring out its deep, roasted, floral, and slightly creamy notes. This tea pairs elegantly with dishes featuring umami elements, as well as desserts incorporating nuts, caramel, or miso.
The dining experience at Terre unfolds across carefully curated spaces, including the preserving room, the salon, and the main dining room. The ambience evokes warmth and welcome, inspired by Vincent’s first visit to Ireland during winter. The pass in the kitchen is fully illuminated, drawing attention to the intricate culinary artistry, while workstations glow with ambient light and the wood grill’s flame. Guests can make the experience even more magical by enjoying an overnight break, staying in one of the stunningly refurbished accommodations at Castlemartyr Resort.
Terre earned its first Michelin star in just six months, and its second in January 2024 – a testament to Chef Vincent’s dedication to precision, creativity, and innovation. Chef Vincent is also a vocal advocate for sustainability. The restaurant adopts a zero-waste philosophy, reusing and repurposing ingredients in every step as the chef develops his greenhouse around the property. Bespoke ceramics, locally crafted furniture, and collaborations with Irish artisans underscore Terre’s commitment to celebrating the region’s natural beauty and craftsmanship.