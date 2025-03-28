Born in Luz-Saint-Sauveur in the French Pyrenees, Vincent’s passion for food was ignited in his family’s kitchen, where his Italian heritage and vibrant culinary traditions played a central role. His culinary journey has taken him across the world, blending classical French techniques with Southeast Asian flavours, while honouring the essence of the lands he inhabits.

His vast experience reveals a love for challenge and a desire to learn from the very best. Although French cuisine is a key influence in his cuisine, his early experiences were mostly outside France. Vincent has honed his craft at restaurants the calibre of the three Michelin-starred Arzak in San Sebastián, the Hotel de Ville Crissier in Switzerland, and André Chiang in Singapore, among many other renowned establishments. In 2014, he opened his own restaurant, Porte 12, in Paris. This turn of events was fortuitous, for it enabled him to marry French technique, Asian flavours, and Japanese minimalism to perfection.

Terre, which opened in September 2022, is set within a comprehensively restored 18th-century manor house. The restaurant’s design elegantly combines historical charm with modern sophistication, offering an immersive dining experience that begins with Champagne and snacks at the chef’s table in the open kitchen. Guests are then taken on an exclusive tour, where they glimpse into the heart of Terre’s creative process, including its dry-ageing fridges and fermentation rooms.