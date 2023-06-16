Winning Staff

Dining at a Michelin-starred restaurant, particularly one which has held its star since 2005, may be thought of as a serious concern where you have to be on your best behaviour. At El Lago, however, it is a joyous affair, with a staff who greet you with a warm welcome and make you feel completely at ease throughout the experience. Headed up by restaurant Manager, Antonio Jiménez, accompanied by the Maître, Hassan Hatouchi, Head Waiter, Andrés Furlan, and José Antonio Gómez, Sommelier, they are friendly, professional, enthusiastic and endearing, and very eloquent about the creative dishes and matching wines being served.

The Head Chef, Fernando Villasclara, who hails from Nerja, completed his training at the prestigious Escuela de Hostelería de Benahavís before honing his skills in top establishments Mugaritz, La Bulla Gastrobar, and Hotel Puente Romano. He is an amiable young man who is passionate about his craft, often stepping into the restaurant to explain a dish to diners and to answer their questions.

We arrived on a balmy evening and took stock of our surroundings as we sipped on a welcome glass of Pommery Champagne. The décor is a mix of contemporary and traditional, with full length windows overlooking the lake and centrepiece fountain, solid linen-clad tables, chairs with leather seating, rustic tiled flooring, and paintings depicting culinary ingredients, all set off by ceiling spots. The exterior terrace is spacious, with modern furniture and glass railing surrounds affording full appreciation of the enchanting view. Soothing piano music creates a serene and caressing ambience.