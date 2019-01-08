Ski & Culture in the Sierra – New for the 2018/19 Season

This three-night experience will give guests the chance to combine time on the slopes with the rich culture that is so prevalent throughout the Granada province. Embark on a tour of the Alhambra and the Nasrid Palaces with local expert, Luisa Corral, who will bring to life the history of Spain’s Moorish jewel in the crown. The day will end with a hot air balloon ride, providing privileged aerial views of the Alhambra, before returning for dinner at The Grill. The next day will be spent on the slopes with an alfresco lunch on The Sun Deck, before being whisked off to a real Sierra Nevada institution – Ruta del Veleta – to sample its tasting menu, a gastronomic journey through the most traditional and innovative tastes of Andalucía.

The final day will be spent exploring the picturesque white villages of the Alpujarra, seldom visited in the low season but even more magical during the winter. These tiny mountainside enclaves offer charm aplenty, while the surrounding farmland remains emerald green year-round thanks to the melting snow that trickles down from the mountains. A beautiful spot to delve into the Moorish history of the region and contemplate the magnificence of the majestic peaks that tower above.

A less obvious choice for a ski break, the Sierra Nevada offers one of Europe’s longest seasons with operations running until late April, making it likely to accommodate 2019’s unusually late Easter holidays. Guests at El Lodge can hit the resort’s 45 pistes and six off-piste routes in style with clothing from Bogner and equipment from Stöckli, taking advantage of the hotel’s boot warming and slipper service in between runs.

For further information or bookings, www.ellodge.com