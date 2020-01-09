Serving as the perfect hub for non-skiers or families with children not yet of skiing age, El Lodge offers a set of experiences that can be booked individually or as a package for individuals, couples or groups:

Cultural Safari

Mix ski and culture: Knead away next to famed baker Margarita Nuñez in her workshop, ‘La Flor de Vainilla’ and learn her ‘repostectura’ techinique first-hand, reproducing architectural elements from the Alhambra or Sierra Nevada’s peaks from organic products. Jump aboard a hot air balloon for an unforgettable, private ride above the city of Granada; try the organically certified Ríofrío Caviar in the Huerto de Juan Ranas restaurant and end the day with a romantic, night visit to the Alhambra and the Nazarí Palaces with a local guide to show you the uncharted routes.

Al-Andalus R&R

If nothing ignites your passion like a day at the spa or you simply wish to relax your muscles after a day on the powdery slopes, El Lodge’s Intensive Sports Massage will help release tension with energising stretches and movements, focusing on deep pressure points. Next, a long session in the spa pool will help you disconnect. Later, head to Granada’s Albaicín neighbourhood and learn more about the city’s inherited Hammam culture with a private tour of Baños de Elvira. And if you want to find out why honey-making is such an art in Granada, tag along with an expert beekeeper for an afternoon.